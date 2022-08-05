Dodgers Clayton Kershaw is forced to leave Giants game with low back pain before the fifth inning

Los Angeles Dodgers-pitcher Clayton Kershaw left Thursday-afternoon’s game against the San Francisco Giants with an obvious injury.

Kershaw left the game for the fifth inning after throwing several warm-up pitches before gesturing to the dugout for the trainer. NBC cameras caught Kershaw appearing to tell the trainer that “it’s my back” before leaving the field.

He gave up three hits, two runs on a homerun and four strikeouts before leaving the game.

Clayton Kershaw walks back to the dugout with coach after leaving the game with an injury

Kershaw is in the dugout showing frustration in the fifth inning after back pain

History of Kershaw’s Injuries 2014 – back infection 2016 – hernia 2017 – low back pain 2018 – discomfort in the lower back 2020 – back stiffness

The 34-year-old has a history of back problems dating back to 2014, which cost him varying amounts of time throughout his career.

The Dodgers added no additional pitching on the trade deadline and basically traded pitcher Matt White to the Toronto Blue Jays.

LA’s rotation already lacked depth and will now be sweating Kershaw’s fitness with Walker Buehler already on the injured list.

Kershaw also missed a long time last season due to several arm injuries.

So far in the season, Kershaw has been looking good as he registered a 2.66-era, 84 strikeouts and a 7-3 win-loss record on the mound.

The Dodgers were impressive this year with a 72-33 record, but will likely face competition as we approach the playoffs from a San Diego Padres team that just traded for two of the MLB’s top hitters, Juan Soto and Josh Bell.