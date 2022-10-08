Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Florida officials began planning the transportation of migrants to other states in July, telling potential contractors their job would be to move them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents.

The documents released Friday evening to The Associated Press and other news organizations contain new details about the program that culminated in the… September 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

The flight has a . spawned investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican government Ron DeSantis to appeal to its conservative base.

DeSantis is running for reelection this year and is often listed as a potential presidential candidate for 2024. His office did not immediately respond Saturday to an email asking for comment about the document’s release.

According to the documents, the program described in July was designed to “assist the voluntary relocation of unauthorized aliens found in Florida and consented to relocation” elsewhere in the country. It made no mention of finding migrants in Texas.

One Florida-based bidder that was not chosen, Gun Girls Procurement Solutions Inc., quoted a $26,000 prize to transport a minimum of five people and a security guard to Massachusetts. Another potential bidder offering pricing options was a New York-based charter aircraft company called Wheels Up, the documents show.

Ultimately, state officials chose Vertol Systems Co., based in Destin, Florida, and have paid the company to date $1.56 million for the Martha’s Vineyard flight and possibly for a second flight to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state, that didn’t happen. No other flights have been announced.

The records show that an Ohio-based charter company, Ultimate JetCharters, was contracted to fly the migrants from Texas to a short stop in Crestview, Florida, and then to Martha’s Vineyard.

Meanwhile, officials in Massachusetts said Friday that all Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum in the US have left temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod.

In an emailed statement, the administration of Governor Charlie Baker said it is “grateful for the collaboration between various government agencies and non-profit organizations to ensure that every individual received the necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options.”

Some migrants have sued DeSantis and other Florida officials in Boston federal court, alleging they were the victims of a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to reinstate them.

Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat, has also filed a lawsuit in state court in Tallahassee, arguing that the flight to Massachusetts is a violation of state law, in part because the migrants were not in Florida at the time. The legislature approved $12 million for the relocation program that specifically cites migrants within Florida’s borders.

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

