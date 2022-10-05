Documenting the world’s crop diversity and making it available

by The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture

EURISCO documents crop diversity, including different types of barley, pictured. Credit: Nora Capozio



Gene banks play an important role in the long-term conservation of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture. Of the 1,800 gene bank collections worldwide, more than 600 are in Europe. This enormous diversity of crops can be exploited to make our crops more nutritious, productive and resilient to pests, diseases and environmental changes, only if we have information about them.

The European Search Catalog for Plant Genetic Resources (EURISCO) is an international aggregated database that provides a central access point to information on the high genetic diversity of crops preserved in more than 400 institutes in 43 European and neighboring countries.

An update on EURISCO was recently published in the Nucleic Acid Research (NAR) special issue on biological databases.

Currently, more than 2 million plant genetic resource entries have been documented in EURISCO, comprising 6,737 genera and 45,175 species. These include major grains such as wheat and maize, legumes such as beans, peas and vetch, edible oilseeds such as sunflower and linseed, tuber crops such as potatoes and Brassica crops.

More than 400,000 accessions are part of the Multilateral System of Access and Benefit Sharing (MLS) of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), meaning they have been confirmed by the respective countries to be available immediately under standard and internationally agreed benefits-sharing terms. In addition, there are 2.6 million records with phenotypic data from more than 3,800 experiments performed on gene bank material.

Since the first publication in the NAR Database Issue in 2017, the amount of data in EURISCO has grown continuously: the number of data provider institutions increased from 376 to 402, the number of documented entries increased by more than 200,000 and the number of phenotypic data points increased by 2.2 million (500%).

“This shows that EURISCO is steadily being accepted as a repository of such data,” said Stephan Weise, EURISCO coordinator. “In addition, data on plant genetic resources is continuously maintained and expanded by the data providers. Each year, between 30 and 40 National Inventory data sets are updated in EURISCO, for an average of 350,000-400,000 entries per year. With the European Cooperative Program for Plant Genetic Resources (ECPGR), we organize training workshops to support data providers and ultimately improve data quality.”

In early 2022, EURISCO’s user interface was completely overhauled and includes a combined search via passport and phenotypic data, facet search, map-based entry selection options, as well as search indexes for scientific names and common crop names.

In 2023, EURISCO will also expand to include data on in-situ populations of wild crop relatives, which are an important resource for crop improvement programs.

“EURISCO is a cornerstone of the European Plant Genetic Resources Information System, and its further development and strengthening are important goals of the Plant Genetic Resources Strategy for Europe,” concluded Lorenzo Maggioni, ECPGR Secretary.

More information:

Pragna Kotni et al, EURISCO update 2023: the European Search Catalog for Plant Genetic Resources, a pillar for documentation of gene bank material, Nucleic Acid Research (2022). Pragna Kotni et al, EURISCO update 2023: the European Search Catalog for Plant Genetic Resources, a pillar for documentation of gene bank material,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/nar/gkac852

Provided by The Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture