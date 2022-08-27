Documentary shows buzzing excitement in Wrexham after A-listers Reynolds and McElhenney bought club

Wales’ newest town is buzzing with hopes for a revival after Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought their football club last year – putting Wrexham and his once-struggling club firmly back in the spotlight.

Wrexham AFC has never enjoyed such fame since Mickey Thomas’ famous FA Cup goal against Arsenal in 1992 and a string of high profile matches this summer has left supporters with pride.

According to locals, there is a renewed optimism in the town in North Wales, where fans have endured years of disappointment and the owners of the two stars themselves have grown warm about the community.

Now a new documentary Welcome to Wrexham shows the city in all its hope and glory.

Local group The Declan Swans, a three piece band, appear in the film with a song ‘It’s always sunny in Wrexham’ – a nod to McElhenney’s famous TV show.

Guitarist Mark Jones, 55, said: ‘We can’t believe what happened. We met them in October and talked about this song. They are nice down to earth people.

“In the past, people mainly walked around in Liverpool and Manchester City or United tops.

Now everyone is proud to wear Wrexham tops. It’s gone crazy in two years.’

Dave Pinder, 42, sitting in the Turf pub, next to the ground, said: ‘There has been a huge difference locally. Fans are more optimistic and looking forward to the games.

You will now see more Wrexham shirts. I’m confident they’re in it for the long haul, they’ve invested a lot in the club. Even if they leave tomorrow, they have done a lot with the structure of the club and the people of the city.

“I’ve seen a lot more Americans and Canadians here. They’re coming to the pub.’

Mr. Pinder is a season ticket holder and a fan of the club since 1990.

He added: ‘The interest is much higher now. You have to get a ticket two weeks in advance, it’s always busy here now.’

The celebrity owners have been entertained by the Wrexham landlord a number of times, with Reynolds recommending the pub to his 20 million followers

Andy Cronshaw, 42, a businessman, said: ‘Wrexham tops are constantly being sold. I hope the success of the club will change the city.”

Wayne Jones, 40, Turf owner and a new documentary ‘star’ said: ‘Our main goal was to put Wrexham on the map.

‘Since they took over, the crowds have doubled and our turnover has doubled.

“I’ve never met so many North Americans who wanted to see if Ryan is in the pub.

“There are people from Illinois and Vancouver who have traveled here to see Ryan’s club.

“Ryan and Rob are nice guys. They are very down to earth, they need their feet on the ground in a place like Wrexham. They are very humble and have donated countless amounts to children.

“I think they really want to see a difference in the community.”

The Wrexham fan added: ‘We’ve had a lot of false dawns already.

“They came in with a plan and they executed it, they did what they promised to do. They have endeared themselves to the community. We have high hopes for the future.

“I lost a bit of hope in the hands of fans. No matter how noble it is, it only takes you to certain levels.’

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney (left) bought Wrexham AFC in 2020

The Turf is open 365 days a year, including Christmas and holidays, and is only closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jones loves his local club as much as he loves his pub and has been one of its most devoted supporters since visiting the Turf as a child.

He said in the documentary: ‘On match day we would be absolutely chocker, the bar is always five or six deep.

‘My parents were regulars here and I remember coming to this pub after the game and they won. The jukebox is blaring, people are singing and people are happy, and from that moment on I was completely sold.’

It comes days after A-lister Reynolds boldly claimed that a curry house in a small Cheshire town had the “best Indian food in Europe” for its 44 million Instagram followers.

Wrexham’s co-owner greeted the Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port and posted a photo of the restaurant’s flyer on his Instagram story Saturday night.

The Deadpool actor dined there after watching Wrexham FC crush National League opponents Maidstone United 5-0 at the Racecourse Ground last weekend.

Wayne spoke about his passion for the club, which started when his parents brought him to the Turf as a child

The series has received near-universal praise after its first two episodes aired online. Heavy on display, The Turf shows fans a vital game on TV at the iconic location behind the Mold Road Stand.

Wayne Jones, long-time landlord of the Turf and lifelong Wrexham AFC supporter, said: ‘We have a meeting in the pub tonight to look at it. I was going to watch it at home and hide under the duvet, but I was persuaded to watch it here.”

Wayne continues: ‘We are often busy here, but today was really crazy. You really don’t buy that kind of publicity.

‘It’s been brilliant. Everyone walks around with a smile on their face and the city is buzzing right now.’

Wrexham AFC are next in action on Saturday when they take on Woking away.

The club’s next home game is against Gateshead on Tuesday night and the Turf is expected to be full again, with the pub cementing its reputation as the number one watering hole for Dragons supporters.