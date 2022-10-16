‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4: Episode Guide, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

The mockumentary format has become an essential subgenre for making comedy films. Filmmakers love Christopher Guest are considered the vanguard of this style of comedy, with projects such as Best of the show (2000), Waiting for Guffman (1996), and A mighty wind (2003) all of which are considered modern comedy classics. Just like in film, the mockumentary format has also found a home within the television world. There are almost too many examples to count, but some of the most popular examples include the vampire television adaptation of What we do in the shade (2019-2022), and we would be remiss to hit sitcoms like The office (2005-2013), Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), and Abbott Elementary (2021-2022).

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Sketch comedies have also made extensive use of this concept, and when working on “The History of Punk” sketches for Saturday Night Live (1975-2022), former members Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Bill Hader (Barry), and Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers) came up with a concept for a surefire hit series. So, Documentary Now! was born; an on-the-nose satire of documentary making with a more anthological approach to the genre. Not only do each episode tell a different story with different characters, but they are also completely unique stylistically and range from light-hearted romps to full-blown horror satire.

utilities, Documentary Now! is set to return for its fourth season, but within the show’s universe, Documentary Now! actually entering its fifty-third season. With this comes new stories and new characters, but there will still be appearances from Fred Armisen and Bill Hader, as well as the show’s regular host, Helen Mirren (The Queen). To prepare for the frenzied satirical chaos that awaits the new season, here’s everything we know so far about Season 4 (53) of Documentary Now!

Image via IFC

Related:’Documentary Now!’ Team reveals how they make the show and teases what’s coming in season 4





The short but sweet teaser for the next season of Documentary Now! begins as always with the show’s host, Helen Mirren, playing herself. She introduces the show’s 53rd season, after which we see a brief sizzle of the episodes to come. We’ll introduce an episode guide below, but the trailer also reveals that, as in previous seasons, Season 4 will also feature a star-studded cast of guest actors.

When and where will a documentary be made now! Season 4 premiere?

Documentary Now! will introduce the public to a new series of satirical documentaries starting Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with a two-part season premiere lasting approximately one hour. The remaining five episodes will premiere every following Wednesday. As with past seasons, the show will premiere on IFC, with AMC+ as its home stream.

Look at AMC+

Who’s playing in the documentary now! Season 4?

In addition to creating and producing the show, Fred Armisen will star in at least a few episodes of next season. However, his co-star Bill Hader doesn’t seem to have that much of an acting role this time around, despite still executive producing the series. This may be due to Hader being busy with other projects, such as his other hit comedy series, Barry.

Armisen, as in other seasons of the show, will be joined by an impressive cast of special guest stars who will lend their talents to the satirical mockumentary anthology. These names include: Cate Blanchett (tar), Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Liliane Rovere (Call my agent!), Harriet Walter (kill eve), Nicholas Braun (succession), Jamie Demetriou (flea bag), and Jonathan Prycea (The crown). Blanchett, in particular, will be a recurring cast member on the series, as she first debuted as Izabella Barta in Season 3 Episode 4, where she played a Hungarian performer trying to reconnect with her past and create her masterpiece.

Related:7 Best ‘Documentary Now!’ Episodes, all approved by Helen Mirren

Documentary Now! Season 4 Episode Guide

Image via IFC

The next season of Documentary Now! will be slightly shorter than previous seasons. Instead of a total of seven episodes, Season 4 will consist of just six, but that doesn’t mean the quality will be any less. In any case, it means that Armisen, Hader, Meyers and the rest of the team put more emphasis on quality than quantity. Anyway, in case you’re curious about what the six episodes have in store, here’s a quick episode guide:

October 19: “Soldier of Illusion Parts 1 and 2”

The two-part season premiere follows Alexander Skarsgård as a German independent filmmaker attempting to construct the ultimate masterpiece. The result is likely to be a very tumultuous shoot where the cast and crew struggle to understand and empathize with the unique vision of a brilliant director.

October 26: “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport”

Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett returns to Documentary Now! for the final season with a parody of Three salons by the sea (1994), a little-known documentary yet one that Blanchett is a fan of herself. That’s evidenced by the fact that Blanchett is the one pitching the idea, arguably giving her the most creative input in the series yet. Blanchett already showed her comedic prowess in the episode “Waiting for the Artist” of Documentary Now!so her return here is more than welcome.

November 2: “How They Throw Stones”

Jonathan Pryce tells of a sport in which two participants relentlessly throw stones at each other. Yeah… pretty obvious.

November 9: “My Monkey Grifter”

In what appears to be an obvious parody of the Oscar winner for Best Documentary, My Octopus Teacher (2020), “My Monkey Grifter” features another filmmaker who forms a remarkably close bond with a friendly primate. Only instead of a genuine bond between a human and an animal, this seems like an unlikely union in nature that might go a bit too far.

Nov 16: “Trouver Frisson”

Season 4 Season Finale of Documentary Now! seems to be a tribute to the legendary French filmmaker Agnes Varda and her celebrated documentary, Varda by Agnès (2019). The episode follows an artist who bears a striking resemblance to Varda as she tries to show that despite her age, she can still create thought-provoking and compelling art.