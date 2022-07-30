Doctors warn people need to stop peeing in the shower NOW

Advertisement

Doctors have revealed why peeing in the shower is bad for your bladder for both men and women — and outlined the right way for women to go to the toilet while sitting.

Urogynecologist Dr. Teresa Irwin took to TikTok earlier this summer to share her musings on the topic, saying that while it will empty the bladder correctly while standing, it also trains your brain to release urine every time you water. should flow.

“You don’t want to do it all the time because every time you hear the sound of water your bladder wants to pee — because it’s used to hearing the sound of the water in the shower,” she explained. . “So if you wash your hands, do the dishes, your bladder will drool, so to speak, because it wants to pee.”

dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas (pictured), a pelvic floor therapist from Boston, it was with Dr. Irwin once and described the dangerous side effects that can occur when standing under a running stream of water.

“If you pee while the water is running, you create an association in your brain between the sound of running water and having to pee,” she told her 468,000 followers on TikTok in 2021. Without a strong pelvic floor, this “could lead to leakage problems.” if you hear running water outside the shower,” she added, “not to mention that people born with female anatomy are not designed to urinate standing up.”

Apparently even with one leg up in “Captain Morgan” pose, Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas modeled in the video, ‘Your pelvic floor isn’t relaxing properly, which means we’re really not going to super empty our bladder. good’.

“So try to pee before you turn on the shower and if you get the urge to pee while you’re there, try to ignore it,” Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas recommended.

The doctor referred to scientist Ivan Pavlov’s famous experiment with dogs that led to the discovery of the phenomenon of classical conditioning. “It rings every time he puts out food for the dogs, so eventually the dog starts to associate the bell (with food) and starts salivating even when there’s no food,” explains Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas.

In a series titled How To Train Your Bladder, the doctor is instructed to try to use the bathroom only “three to four times a day, but at least two.” “Ideally you shouldn’t get up at night,” Dr. Jeffrey-Thomas explained. Also, say goodbye to going ‘just in case’, because ‘the goal is to ride the wave so we don’t give in to that high level of intensity to deal with… nor do we leak,’ she added. . If you constantly give in to the urge to go to the toilet right away, you train your brain to send that signal to your body more often.