Doctors remove a steel cup from a man’s rectum in India

Doctors removed a steel cup from a man’s rectum ten days after his friends put it there as a drunken joke.

The 45-year-old from Balipadar, India, had the substantially large object surgically removed at a local hospital.

The incident, which took place on August 19, apparently happened while the unfortunate man was drinking with his friends in Surat in Gujarat, an Indian state that bans alcohol.

According to reports, the victim’s friends said they inserted the bulky object into his rectum while he was in an “intoxicated state” as part of a “joke.”

The cup is about 8 cm in diameter and 15 cm long.

His relatives rushed him to hospital after finding out, local media said, who said the man did not immediately report the incident for fear of embarrassing himself.

An X-ray from the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in the city of Berhampur showed that the cup was stuck in the gut.

NDTV India said they removed the cup after 10 days when the man’s stomach began to swell because he hadn’t pooped since the incident.

At first, the doctors tried to retrieve the cup through the rectum, but then had to resort to surgery due to the sheer size of the object.

Doctors had to cut the gut to eventually get it back. The procedure took approximately 2.5 hours in total.

The unfortunate man is recovering from surgery and his condition is said to be stable.

He will remain in the hospital under observation for another 4-5 days.