Doctors need to remove a steel cup from man's stomach after he shoved it up his rectum

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A drunken man needed to have a steel cup removed from his body after it got stuck when it was pushed up his anus.

Ritesh Kumar, 22, from Bettiah, India, rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital in severe pain with a bleeding rectum on October 4.

He suffered excruciating abdominal pain because the 7cm (2.75in) diameter bowl blocked his stool, according to local media.

Scans revealed the 14cm cup was inside his body and he went under the knife for two and a half hours to have it removed from his stomach.

Ritesh Kumar, 22, from Bettiah, India, had a steel cup removed from his body during surgery after it was pushed up his rectum

Patna Medical College Hospital Superintendent Dr. Indra Shekhar Kumar, who led the operation, said it would be risky, but a team of 11 doctors removed the cup safely. In the picture: The team holds up the cup after the operation

Revealed: The risk of putting things in your anus People most often push objects into their anus for sexual pleasure. This is partly to do with the number of nerves in the anus making it very sensitive, and for men it can simulate the prostate, an erogenous part of the male reproductive system. Inserting objects into an anus, also known as anal play, carries a number of risks. As well as getting objects stuck, they can also potentially perforate the intestine, which can be fatal as material from the digestive tract can spill into other parts of the body and cause an infection. The NHS recommends that anyone exploring anal play does so safely and uses an object with a flared base to prevent it from getting lost inside.

Dr. Indra Shekhar Kumar, who led the operation, said the procedure was risky, but a team of 11 doctors removed the cup safely.

Sir. Kumar had a colostomy – when part of the intestine is cut out and an ostomy bag is fitted – to allow his wounds to heal.

Doctors aim to discharge him within the next week and will reverse his colostomy in January.

He claims he was drunk when the cup was inserted into his anus and does not remember what happened.

Dr. Kumar Vaibhav Sharma, a senior resident who was part of the team of surgeons, told Hindustan Times: ‘The steel tube was inserted through the anus of the patients.

‘This is a very rare case, most commonly seen in psychiatric patients or those who are intoxicated.

“Our surgeons removed the metal glass after performing the operation through the patient’s abdomen at 4am, within a few hours of his admission.”

A similar incident in August saw a man have a cup removed 10 days after it was inserted in a drunken prank.

The 45-year-old from Balipadar, India, was apparently tricked while out drinking with friends in Surat, Gujarat, an Indian state that bans alcohol.

Bihar, where the latest incident took place, is also a dry state.

Pushing large objects up an anus can cause a host of problems, including constipation, which can lead to hemorrhoids and incontinence.

Insertion of objects can also cause small tears in the anus, rectum and intestines, which can lead to fatal infections and sepsis.

If an object is too large to retrieve by taking it back out of the anus, surgery usually requires cutting through the intestines.