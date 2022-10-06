Doctor’s horrifying claim man, 55, was alive when sent from Rockingham General Hospital to a morgue

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A hospital is under investigation after disturbing claims a patient was still alive when nurses sent him to the mortuary.

The 55-year-old man was in palliative care at Rockingham General Hospital, southwest of Perth, Western Australia, when nurses reportedly decided he was dead and placed him in a body bag.

A doctor at the hospital has asked the coroner to investigate the incident after he was allegedly asked by senior hospital staff to backdate the man’s death certificate, according to WA Business News.

A doctor at Rockingham General Hospital claims nurses placed a 55-year-old man on palliative care in a body bag and sent him to the morgue while he was still alive (stock image)

Western Australia’s Coroner’s Court confirmed an inquest was underway into the man’s death after receiving a request from a doctor at the hospital.

“The court does not make any of these investigations public,” a court spokeswoman said.

On the evening of September 5, nurses believed the man was dead and informed the family before transferring him to the mortuary without issuing a death certificate.

It was only the next day, when an organ donation organization contacted the hospital for permission to take the man’s organs, that a doctor was asked to certify his death.

In a report sent to the coroner, the doctor allegedly made a gruesome discovery when he unzipped the body bag, according to a Business News.

The doctor allegedly discovered fresh blood on the patient’s hospital gown from a wound on his arm, two of his limbs had moved from the position they were placed in, and his eyes were open.

“I believe that… the blood from tears in the skin, arm position and eye signs were inconsistent with a person who was autopsied upon arrival at the morgue,” the doctor wrote.

It is alleged senior hospital staff at Rockingham General Hospital (pictured) pressured the doctor to backdate the man’s death certificate – which he refused to do

Other staff reportedly confirmed that the man’s eyes had been closed and he had been dressed in a clean gown before being moved from a ward to the mortuary, prompting the doctor to record the death as September 6.

The doctor claims he was pressured by senior hospital staff to backdate the man’s death after an undertaker questioned the discrepancy between the date on the death certificate and the one given to them by the family.

The doctor refused to backdate the man’s time of death and instead notified his department manager.

“I also specifically asked about open disclosure and coronial discussions, which I was told management would ensure this happened if deemed necessary,” the doctor wrote.

The Coroner’s Court of Western Australia (pictured) has confirmed it is investigating the man’s death following a request from the doctor at the hospital

WA Deputy Liberal Leader Libby Mettam described the medical blunder as ‘simply inexcusable and appalling’ and called for an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission and a royal commission into the state’s health system.

“We are seeing a health care system lurching from crisis to crisis,” MP Mettam said.

“What we need to see is a response from the McGowan Government which gives some assurance that everything is being done to ensure there is a transparent and thorough investigation into these deeply disturbing and appalling reports.

‘Our hearts go out to the family of the 55-year-old associated with these reports.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted South Metropolitan Health Service – which runs Rockingham Hospital – for comment.