Doctors have given me 15 months to live after my headaches turned out to be terminal cancer: Heartbreaking diagnosis of father, 39, who thought his symptoms were down to working too much

A father of three whose headaches turned out to be brain cancer has been given 15 months to live.

Ricky Smith, from the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, started suffering headaches in February but initially put it down to working too much.

After two weeks of unrelenting pain, the site manager’s partner, Katrina Binfield, 39, urged him to see his doctor, who reportedly told him to just drink more water and rest.

Mr Smith’s agony continued, however, prompting Ms Binfield, 41, to give him an eye test which led to him being diagnosed with inoperable glioblastoma.

Mr Smith is now anxiously playing a “waiting game” to see what treatment can be offered to prolong his life.

Ricky Smith, 39, site manager from the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, pictured with his makeup artist partner Katrina Binfield, 41

Father-of-three Mr Smith (pictured with his family left) has 15 months to live after his brain tumor diagnosis. Mrs Binfield broke the devastating news to their children (pictured right), eight-year-old Louie (centre), five-year-old Karson (left) and two-year-old Arlo (right) last week.

Makeup artist Ms Binfield said: “Life is very hectic for us at the moment.

“There are days when Ricky can be confused and forgetful and there are days when I can see changes in him.

“It’s really hard, watching my partner change before my eyes.”

Speaking about his early symptoms, she added: “He started having constant headaches for a few weeks.

“At first we thought maybe it was a virus. I was sick just before but his lasted longer than mine.

WHAT IS A GLIOBLASTOMA? Glioblastomas are the most common cancerous brain tumors in adults. They grow rapidly and are likely to spread. The cause of glioblastomas is unknown, but it may be linked to the patient’s genes if mutations cause the cells to grow out of control, forming a tumor. Treatment is usually surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible, followed by a combination of radio and chemotherapy (chemoradiation). It can be difficult to remove all the growth because glioblastomas have tendrils that extend to other areas of the brain. These are targeted via chemoradiation. Glioblastomas are often resistant to treatment because they are usually made up of different types of cells. Therefore, drugs will kill some cells and not others. The average survival time is between 12 and 18 months. Source: Brain Tumor Charity

“He’s a hard-working man who never takes time off, but he was starting to call in sick and sit at home.

‘I told him ‘Rick, it’s not you’ and ‘we need to get you checked out’.’

But when Mr Smith went to the doctor he was told to drink more water and to relax, but his headaches persisted.

The couple went to Maidstone Hospital hoping to be seen, but after several hours of waiting, the father-of-three became impatient and wanted to go home.

Mr Smith had an eye exam in early March, during which the optometrist saw blood behind behind his two eyes.

He was referred to Maidstone Hospital, where a scan revealed a brain mass.

Mr Smith was reportedly told he may have suffered a stroke before an MRI diagnosed him with glioblastoma, a type of fast-growing brain tumour.

Recalling the moment, Ms Binfield said: “A consultant came to us and said he had found something in his results.

“He was very vague, so Ricky said ‘man to man, tell me if I have a tumor.’ The doctor confirmed he had a tumor and I broke down.

“It was horrible, I just broke down but Ricky was trying to be strong.

“A woman in front of us burst into tears, you look at us, we are a young family, you don’t expect that.”

Around 2,500 Britons and 12,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year.

Headaches, seizures, nausea, drowsiness, vision problems and personality changes are key symptoms.

These are caused by the increasing pressure of the tumor inside the skull as it grows.

Surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy are essential treatments.

There may be a life expectancy of only 12 to 18 months after glioblastoma is diagnosed, and in many cases it comes back, even after being treated, according to The Brain Tumor Charity.

Mr Smith was diagnosed with butterfly glioblastoma, which means the tumor runs through both sides of the brain.

Mr Smith (pictured with his son Arlo) started having headaches, but he initially put it down to being a hard worker and not thinking about it.

Friends of the couple have set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise £75,000 to pay for private treatment, Ricky’s 40th birthday and a wedding.

Last week, Mrs Binfield broke the terrible news to their children, Louie, eight, Karson, five, and Arlo, two.

She said: “Arlo is too little to understand, but I sat Louie and Karson down last week.

“Louie is such a sensitive soul so I was really worried about him.

“He stood up, gave me a hug and said ‘don’t worry mum, we’re going to fight’.

“Karson and I were crying and he brought us tissues and wiped our eyes.

“He’s been amazing, but I still don’t feel like it’s happening to us.”

The couple’s friends installed a GoFundMe page hoping to raise £75,000 to pay for private treatment, Ricky’s 40th birthday and a wedding.

It has already raised £71,000 from 2,300 donations.