Doctors are taking it on themselves to figure out long Covid

“We’re one organization trying to bring in 41 centers,” said Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, a physical therapist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, who runs two long-term Covid clinics and is part of the partnership between the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. “It’s great that the government has long said that Covid is a public health problem… It’s like, ‘Okay, what’s really going to happen?’”

In the absence of detailed federal guidelines, various ideas and theories about treating long-term Covid have proliferated — from honest mistakes by health care providers to scammers preying on desperate patients — delaying care or putting people at additional risk.

And the disease takes its toll. A new report from the Brookings Institution estimate 16 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 65 have long had Covid, with 2 to 4 million of them out of work because of the condition. A May study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1 in 5 adults had an ongoing health condition that may have been related to a previous Covid-19 infection.

Many have mild symptoms for which they do not seek treatment. But for those who do, many are “completely disabled,” said Luis Ostrosky, infectious disease director of the COVID-19 Center of Excellence at UTHealth Houston. “They can’t work.”

The partnership aims to fill some of the vacuum and share what members have learned with primary care physicians and other specialists on the front lines of disease diagnosis and treatment. But those practitioners have been stretched, mostly squeezing long Covid work between their day jobs, and they fear the public and the Biden administration will lose focus.

“People are actually living life now and saying, ‘Oh, Covid is just a cold.’ But it’s not. We still don’t know enough about it and we still get as many referrals for patients who received Covid during Omicron as before,” said Nikki Gentile, an assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Washington. School of Medicine, which cares for patients in the medical school’s long Covid clinic “I wish it was talked about more at the federal level.”

In response to the criticism, the Biden administration pointed to some of its actions to boost research efforts, to gather information from patients and doctors , and to develop a national response plan. But as public attention to the pandemic wanes, doctors fear the long Covid caseload will only increase if patients fail to take the risks seriously, and that the time to come up with a more comprehensive government plan to treat the condition will pass.

Patients with the most complex cases of long-term Covid can see a large number of doctors – both primary care and specialists – before ending up in a long Covid clinic. Doctors say the patients are often frustrated and sometimes anxious or depressed. Often they have had trouble getting others to take their symptoms seriously.

“All I hear more than almost anything is, ‘My doctor doesn’t believe me,'” said Kimberly Knackstedt, senior fellow at the Century Foundation and former disability policy director for the White House Domestic Policy Council. under President Joe Biden. “If there’s one thing I could shout from the rooftops, ‘Long Covid is real!’ it would be.”

The partnership of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation seeks to clear the doubts and guide doctors to best practices. It has published guidelines on its website for symptoms practitioners regularly encounter, such as fatigue, cardiovascular complications and respiratory problems.

But doctors who treat Covid every day on a long-term basis say patients are still at risk from unproven treatment.

“There are a lot of people saying, ‘Try this or that drug,’ without much evidence,” said Benjamin Abramoff, chief of the collaboration and of the post-Covid clinic at the University of Pennsylvania. “Sometimes patients report or have adverse effects.”

Long Covid clinics aren’t a panacea either, largely due to a lack of dedicated resources, doctors say.

During the first year of the pandemic, clinics began popping up in hospitals and research facilities to help the growing number of patients seeking treatment. Physicians — neurologists, pulmonologists, physiotherapists, family medicine physicians among others — squeezed tall Covid patients among their regular patients, created ad-hoc interdisciplinary hubs to find out how best to treat them, and set up waiting lists as more people sought help.

More than two years later, their waiting lists have grown by weeks and months. And for a long time, Covid clinics will remain clustered in urban areas, often leaving treatment for people in rural communities out of reach unless they can afford to travel for care.

Even if a patient can get an appointment, doctors can only confirm that they probably have Covid for a long time and help them manage symptoms, such as fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, digestive problems and changes in menstrual cycles. Lung Covid, unlike the disease from which it takes its name, has no test to confirm its existence and no treatment to cure it.

“There has been no magical financing. No federal subsidies,” Verduzco-Gutierrez said. “It’s really just using our own clinical time to see patients, however we can.”

The federal response

While it is often overshadowed as a topic of conversation by other public health crises, the Biden administration has not long ignored Covid from a policy perspective.

In early 2021, the National Institutes of Health launched the RECOVER initiative, in collaboration with academic researchers to study tall Covid patients. The CDC, which also has a research into the long-term effects of Covid-19conducted a series of conversations with doctors about the condition, offered continuing education options to doctors, and published some guidelines for treating patients online.

In April 2022, the White House ordered an “international research action plan” on long-term Covid to “promote progress in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and service” and instructed the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a report on what the government is doing to help people with the condition.

In response, HHS two reports published last month. One outlined a state federal research strategy to better understand and respond to long-term Covid, including plans to establish an Office of Long Covid Research and Practice within HHS. The office would coordinate work between federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the CDC and the Department of Veterans Affairs. To date, there are 72 long Covid research programs, according to HHS.

The other HHS report outlined the services now available to Americans “to address the long-term effects of COVID-19, including lung COVID and related conditions,” it said. an agency statement. Government website covid.gov recently added a page where people can access information about those services and how to get treatment for the disease.

The Food and Drug Administration noted last week, when they authorized new Covid booster shots, that new data suggested immunization may reduce the risk of developing Covid for a long time. But that’s because, in the absence of new funding from Congress, the administration plans to pass the cost of vaccination onto consumers and their insurers.

Physicians and staff at the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation have been talking to the Biden administration and lawmakers about long-term Covid since early 2021. The group was also part of the discussions in the White House Domestic Policy Council who were aware of the government’s national plan. released in April, and it has worked with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) to develop the TREAT Act a bill that would provide more money to long-term Covid clinics.

Democrats have introduced several bills to improve research and access to treatment for long-term Covid, but none, including Pressley’s, have support from Republicans. The measures in the House have yet to go through a hearing or committee draft, and as senators put some lengthy Covid provisions into a pandemic preparedness bill that legislation hasn’t changed since the HELP committee approved it in March.

‘Pretty concerned’

Doctors who see long Covid patients say the condition underscores the fragility of the U.S. healthcare system, including how difficult it is for people to access care and how difficult it is for doctors to learn about emerging conditions.

Primary care providers are often on the front lines of long Covid treatment, saying they are well equipped to manage the disease because of their focus on holistic, patient-centered care. But long Covid specialists said more needs to be done to keep GPs informed about evolving research into the condition.

Without more training from health care providers, doctors fear long Covid cases may go undiagnosed, especially in underserved communities. Jeanette Brown, a pulmonologist and medical director of the University of Utah’s COVID-19 Long Hauler Clinic, said the clinic has seen a significantly lower number of Hispanic and Pacific Islander patients, the two largest non-white groups in the state.

“It worries me,” Brown said. “The reality is [primary care doctors] are so overworked and underpaid, it’s like, how do you get them time to learn this when they’re drowning?”

While clinics hope for more funding that may or may not come, doctors want federal health officials to provide better guidance to all practitioners, help clinics coordinate with each other to share the best information they have, and get the message out to the public as long as Covid is a real problem — and a permanent part of the American medical landscape.

“I think all of us in chronic care are quite concerned that we’re going to have a very large population of people who will be affected by long-term Covid in the coming years,” said Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, which pediatric long Covid clinic. “It shouldn’t be a surprise at this point.”