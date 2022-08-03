Doctor who tried to hire a hitman to kidnap and torture his wife to strike deal with prosecution

The neonatal doctor charged with hiring hitmen on the dark web to maim a colleague and kidnap and torture his estranged wife in a plot to win her back is expected to strike a deal with federal officials next week. prosecutors.

dr. Ronald Ilg, 55, of Spokane, Washington, previously pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including cyberstalking, witness tampering and attempted kidnapping.

Last week, his lawyer, Carl Oreskovtich, asked if a court would soon be available if defense and prosecution could come to an agreement. An amendment to the plea hearing is not scheduled for next Wednesday.

In 2019, Ilg was a physician treating infants as the medical director of a multi-state neonatology group in the Northwest.

dr. Ronald Ilg, 55, of Spokane, Washington, previously pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges, including but not limited to cyberstalking, witness tampering and attempted kidnapping

But his life began to fall apart in the spring of 2019, after colleagues filed behavioral complaints against him and he was fired from his job in December 2020.

The previous spring, his wife had filed for divorce and after he lost his job, he became erratic, obsessive, and harassed in an attempt to win her back, despite multiple restraining orders.

All the while, Ilg had a BDSM affair with a mistress, involving a blood-signed sex slave contract and a sex dungeon bunker on his property.

In the months after he was fired, prosecutors alleged that Ilg tried to pay dark web hitmen more than $50,000 to give a former colleague a “considerable beating” and kidnap his wife and inject her with heroin until she was fired. agreed to drop the divorce proceedings and return to him.

Ilg had been linked to the requests and transactions – which he carried out under the username Scar215 – by a team of British journalists investigating the activity on the dark web. He was arrested in April 2021.

Ilg’s alleged dark web request to a hit man to kidnap and torture his estranged wife to get back to him

A user named Scar215 posted on a dark web murder-for-hire website in February 2020. The user requested that someone break into a woman’s home to give her a “considerable beating,” specifically asking “severely injuring or breaking both hands.”

Scar215 said about $2,000 in Bitcoin had been placed in an escrow account and would be paid out upon completion of the attack.

Though the job was seemingly unfilled, Scar215 posted another request on the same website a month later asking for the kidnapping and torture of a woman.

Texts from Ilg’s mistress expressing fears that he would also hire a hit man to kill her. She had previously discovered his posts on the dark web about hiring someone to kidnap his wife

“The target destroyed two families and walked away as if she was doing nothing,” the message read, “I want the target to be kidnapped for seven days. While she is being held, she is given heroin injections at least twice a day. She will learn to do it herself and photos and videos should be collected of how she does it on her own.”

The request goes on to say that “every possible means” should be made to get her to stop all legal proceedings, return to her family and promise not to tell anyone about the kidnapping.

“She should be told that the health of her family, including her father and her children, depends on adhering to these rules. It would be a shame if her older son became addicted to heroin. Either her father is beaten hard or her dog is slaughtered.’

The requested stated the name and address of Ilg’s wife as the intended target. Scar215 offered $55,000 in Bitcoin for the job.

For years, Ilg lived a seemingly normal life. He was a successful neonatologist, ran for a local school board while calling himself a “moderate conservative,” divorced his first wife and married a second with whom he had a son in 2018.

But in 2019, two colleagues in his office filed conduct claims against him, one saying he had harassed them and another complaining about his scheduling practices.

Although Ilg denied the claims – the details are unclear – whispers began to spread through his office. According to the Daily Beastworkers were so revolted by the claims that many said they couldn’t look Ilg in the eye; rumors that he was bringing a gun to the office began to swirl.

The doctor was asked to resign from his job, but refused. He was subsequently fired.

After losing his job, Ilg became increasingly erratic. He had already placed tracking devices on his wife’s phone and car – which he said were for her protection – and tried to coerce her into sex by threatening to take her belongings, but now he started harassing her with texts begging her to return to him, and would keep an eye on her at work and offer to pay her to drop the divorce proceedings.

“Ron spirals and gets worse, to where he now threatens to come to my house despite my resistance,” she wrote in a December restraining order, “This must stop.”

Ilg responded to the restraining order by saying he was in a “raw emotional state” due to the recent turmoil in his life and that he would leave his wife alone. Despite that promise, he soon sent her a letter expressing his love.

“I love you more than words can describe, more than deeds can show,” he wrote, “Every fiber of my body, every ounce of my life energy cries out for you.”