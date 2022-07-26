Doctor who told female colleague to sit on his knee tried to blame his behaviour on ‘being French’

A doctor who told a young female colleague to sit on his knee while looking at a patient’s scans has been suspended for three months.

Thierry Bonnin claimed that because he is French, he is a “humorous and touching person”, while defending himself against accusations of sexually harassing a fellow doctor.

The urology specialist worked at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where he also reportedly pinched the ears and leg of his colleague, known as Dr. A.

A panel of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MTPS) was also told that he made inappropriate comments by suggesting that she practice exams on him.

Bonnin, a 1982 graduate who specializes in urology, claimed he had never received a complaint and regularly hugs people when he sees them.

Dr Thierry Bonnin (pictured) told a young female doctor to sit on his knee as he looked at a scan of a patient

However, he was suspended by the MTPS panel after ruling in 2018 and 2019 that his conduct was “sexual in nature” and “unacceptable”.

dr. Bonnin, who no longer works for NHS Highland, the trust that runs the hospital, was not present at the tribunal investigating his behavior in Manchester.

Instead, he submitted a written statement saying that because he is from the south of France, he a ‘humorous and moving person’.

He added: ‘I recognize that my actions could be viewed as harassment on the grounds of sex in terms of the Equality Act 2010.

“I strongly deny that my behavior was sexual in nature, as claimed or not at all.

“I admit I touched Dr A by squeezing her ears, tapping her knee, and asking her to examine my fists.

However, the pinch and tap was for fun when she answered a question incorrectly.

“Accordingly, while my actions were unwanted and inappropriate, at no time was the touching sexual in nature or related to sex.”

In a statement to the panel, the physician assistant said it “just felt really uncomfortable.”

“Dr. Bonnin’s crotch was level with my face, he was wearing a scrub and pretending to untie the tie around his waist and say, ‘You can practice if you want,'” she said.

dr. Bonnin was accused of inappropriate behavior towards his colleague while working at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness (pictured) in 2018 and 2019

“I was completely in shock. I didn’t say anything because I was so shocked. I stared at Dr. Bonnin as I tried to get back in my chair.

“He just went back to his computer and laughed like it was a joke and went on with what he was doing.”

In its written ruling, it had no choice but to suspend him for “the seriousness of Dr. Bonnin’s misconduct” and to “send a message to the profession and the public that this behavior was unacceptable.”

The panel added that it was “satisfied” that the period of suspension would give him “an opportunity to further develop his understanding and understanding of why his misconduct was ‘of a sexual nature’, although ‘not sexually motivated'”.