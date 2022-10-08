Here’s the official BBC episode synopsis:

In this feature-length film to mark her latest adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her nemesis, the Master.

Who attacks a fast-moving bullet train at the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists missing from 21st century Earth? Who will damage some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to contact the doctor? And what influence does the hypnotic Rasputin have on Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?

The Doctor faces multiple threats…and a life-or-death struggle.

Speaking exclusively with Empire MagazineWhittaker describes her doctor’s regeneration talk as “simple, epic and beautiful” and filmed in one long take. The question for fans is whether that regeneration will end in the traditional glimpse of the next doctor waking up in their new bodies, or whether — like scratching the head around David Tennant’s 60e Suggest anniversary adventures – there could be something more complicated going on. Learn more about this as we try to separate fact from fiction.

Whittaker’s latest episode is a special broadcast as part of a week of celebrations to mark the BBC’s 100th anniversary on Tuesday 18e from October. It was written by current showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Jamie Magnus Stone, who are eight complete doctor who behind the camera episode here, after directing three episodes of Doctor Who: Flux (‘The Halloween Apocalypse’, ‘Village of the Angels’ and ‘War of the Sontarans‘) and as well as ‘The Timeless Children’, ‘Ascension of the Cybermen’, ‘Praxeus’ and ‘Spyfall: Part One’.