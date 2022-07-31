Doctor Who star Yasmin Finney says she wants to become the first ever trans Bond girl

Yasmin Finney has revealed she hopes to become the first ever trans Bond girl after admitting her love for the spy franchise.

The 18-year-old actress who will star in the new series Doctor Who admitted she would love the opportunity because it had “never been done before.”

She told the Daily Star Sunday: ‘I love James Bond movies. With every movie I’ve seen, I’ve always thought, ‘I’d love to be that cool, sexy Bond girl.’

Yasmin said she was inspired by Caroline Cossey, who appeared as an extra in the 1981 Bond film Just for your eyes.

Caroline posed on the pages of Playboy while promoting her appearance in the film, which also starred Roger Moore, before being “priced out” as transgender in 1982.

In the midst of a media storm, Ms. Cossey has fought for decades to educate the world about the transgender community.

It comes after Yasmin told MailOnline exclusively that playing a superhero in a blockbuster is one of her career aspirations — and she already has some interest from Hollywood.

Speaking at the Attitude Pride Awards, she said, “I’d love to be a superhero. I don’t want to choose between Marvel and DC and limit my options, but definitely a superhero, like the first trans superhero ever.”

Yasmin also confirmed that she’s gotten offers from Hollywood, saying, “I can’t take it, but hey, things are in the pipeline.”

Yasmin will star in Doctor Who opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who will take on the role of the Doctor in the new series.

Not much is known about Yasmin’s role, other than that she will be called Rose – the same name as Billie Piper’s character when she served as David Tennant’s companion.

Yasmin is not the first trans actor in Doctor Who with actress Rebecca Root playing a companion and Bethany Black on the show.

The Heartstopper actress said she is “so proud” to have participated in the sci-fi show that has already started filming.

She said: ‘I think I really felt welcomed by the set and everyone was so nice and it wasn’t hard for me to settle in because everyone made me feel like part of the family.

“There are so many moments that make me so proud and happy to be part of the family, I can’t wait for everyone to see it and I don’t want to spoil anything. You will have to tune in.

“I feel so honored and I’m just so happy that Russell (T Davies) opened his arms and saw something in me and I’m so happy to be a part of that.”

Russell T Davies, who revived the show in 2005 with the first episode titled Rose, is back as showrunner.

He said it was “an absolute joy” to have Yasmin on board for the show’s 60th anniversary.

He added: ‘Life on Doctor Who is getting brighter and wilder, how could there be another rose?

You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set.

“We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows that changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

Yasmin said, “If someone had told eight-year-old Yasmin that she would one day be part of this iconic show, I wouldn’t have believed them in a million years.

“This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend herself, Russell not only made my year, it made my life.

“I can’t wait to start this journey and for all of you to see Rose bloom. Get ready.’