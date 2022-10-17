Rosawritten by Mallory Blackman, was a critically acclaimed episode that powerfully told the story of Rosa Parks and won the Visionary Arts Award at the 2019 BAFTAs. It was hailed by many as a return to doctor whoin the early days where the aim was to both educate and entertain. Similarly, Demons of the Punjab shed light on the events leading up to the partition of India, giving us insight into Yaz’s family history.

Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Names His Proudest Episodes 2

“Spyfall,” “Fugitive of the Judoon,” and “Ascension of the Cybermen” were also cited as some of Chibnall’s best episodes. But for him, it wasn’t necessarily a particular episode that made him proud, but rather the collective overall performance of this particular era of the show:

“I think we made history, with Jodie being the first female doctor that we made history, and I think the team of writers and directors that came on board the show from all kinds of different backgrounds and backgrounds, and into the show came and their stories, I’m really proud of that. So we have made history and that will continue next year, which is just great.”

The question was also put to Mandip Gill, who joined Chibnall and Whittaker at the Q&A, which took place October 11 at Curzon Bloomsbury in London.

“What I’m most happy about was being part of the historical episodes you mentioned, ‘Demons of the Punjab’ and ‘Rosa,'” Gill agreed. ‘It was such an honor to be part of such pieces, but you don’t really see it happening in this genre, but I think they’re beautifully done, it’s beautifully written. The directing was great, but it felt so special to be a part of something that I’m really connected to and that my family can watch, even if they don’t necessarily watch sci-fi shows – there was a connection there and I am so honored to be a part of those storylines.”

When Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat were asked the same question at the end of their respective eras, they found it equally difficult to narrow down their favorite episodes.