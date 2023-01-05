Doctor weighs in on Carlos Correa’s ankle as deal with Mets remains on hold

It’s been over a week since Carlos Correa and the Mets agreed on a 12-year, $315 million contract overnight and six days since the club found something they didn’t like during the medical exam of the short stop. The Mets became the second team to quote Correa’s physique, with the San Francisco Giants being the first to raise concerns about his surgically repaired right leg.

While playing in the minor leagues in June 2014, Correa broke his fibula and suffered what the Houston Astros called minor ligament damage high in his right ankle. A plate was inserted to reduce the fracture and stabilize the ankle, allowing the ligaments to heal.

The biggest question is what exactly did the Mets and Giants find in the physical that was so alarming. Dr. Laith Jazrawi, a sports orthopedic surgeon at NYU Langone who has not treated Correa, said the two teams likely saw post-traumatic arthritis in the ankle. This could potentially lead to ankle problems within the next decade, which is well within the reach of the Contract of 12 years the Mets offered Correa and the 13-year deal the Giants offered him before it fell apart and he agreed to join the team in Queens.

“Post-traumatic arthritis — meaning even if you stabilize it and make it perfect, there’s still an injury that affects the ankle,” Dr. Jazrawi told the Daily News in a telephone interview on Thursday. “And there may be evidence of other problems that may require surgery later on, but that doesn’t necessarily have a good outcome.”

Correa could suffer from cartilage degeneration later in his career, which may require another surgery. This could give the Mets and Giants some trepidation.

“Sometimes you can clean it up, right? But that’s a problem they don’t want to deal with because it’s unpredictable,” said Dr. Jazrawi. “Once you set up some form of arthritis, it’s unpredictable how the athlete will react to it, and it’s a degenerative process.”

Dr. Jazrawi, who serves as team physician for NYU and LIU athletics and was named a top physician in his field by New York Magazine in 2013, said athletes who sustain similar injuries and undergo similar procedures sometimes need additional procedures to repair damaged cartilage or to repair holes in the cartilage.

The results of those procedures vary from athlete to athlete. But if the Mets and Giants are showing signs of degeneration at all, then it would make sense that clubs would be inclined to reduce the number of years on the contract. This also explains why the Minnesota Twins medically cleared him to play last winter after he signed as a free agent – arthritis may not have appeared yet or may not have been as significant.

Late last season with the Twins, he appeared injured after a player slipped in his right leg and hit the plate, but he missed no time. Dr. Jazrawi said this is not a warning sign or any cause for concern.

“That’s not a big deal,” he said. “You can take the board out if you want, if the board annoys you or something like that. That’s not the point. There are probably some findings on the X-ray that are of concern to them, and the MRI, which probably revealed other problems with the cartilage.”

Since the repair, Correa has not missed a single moment with injuries to the right leg or ankle. He sprained his left ankle in 2015 and was on the injured lower back injury list in 2018 and 2019, but the right leg played no part for him during his eight-year major league career.

A year after undergoing surgery, he made his heralded MLB debut and was named AL Rookie of the Year. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican is a two-time All-Star who helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

Must Correa and the Mets work out a deal, he goes to third base. But until then, the staring contest continues.

