Bad news for those who like to perform intimate acts outside the bedroom.

Experts have warned that writing in the second most comfortable place in the house could lead to a host of nasty infections.

Dr Hana Patel, a London-based NHS GP, said those who enjoy having sex on the couch should be aware of the risks.

Sofas harbor a cocktail of bacteria not visible to the naked eye, he added, and sex raises levels of pathogenic insects that become embedded in the fabric.

“An example of potential harm is an increased risk of bacterial infections because sofas are often not cleaned as thoroughly and as easily as bedding,” Dr. Patel said.

Limited research has shown that upholstered furniture is a breeding ground for bacteria and other harmful microorganisms.

They can survive longer on porous fabrics such as cotton, nylon, and polyester, as well as some plastics.

Perhaps the most common sex-related bacterial infection is one that affects the urinary tract and causes severe pain when going to the bathroom.

A survey designed to find out what we do on our couches found that 97 percent of respondents admitted to having had sex on their couches.

Bacteria that cause urinary tract infections (UTIs) are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics designed to treat them, giving rise to “superbugs” that become deadly in vulnerable people.

Women are at higher risk of UTIs compared to men due to the shorter space between the urethra (the tube that carries urine out of the body) and the anus.

Meanwhile, other experts have warned of other health risks. According to sex and relationship coach Gemma Nice, couch sex can cause painful skin burns.

“Towels and blankets can also help keep your skin protected,” she said. “Especially if your sofa is made of a hard material or leather.”

To manage the discomfort of the “mess,” he advised: “It’s best to have a splash blanket or some towels to be safe, or at least have some kitchen roll or tissue next to you.”

However, the survey A study of 500 Britons also found that 30 per cent said it was not their first choice for a place to be intimate for hygiene reasons.

Nearly a third (32 percent) said difficulties cleaning due to potential “hiccups” also deterred them.

Nationally, 55 percent of Britons reported having sex at least once a week, this figure rose to 59 percent of men and fell to 51 percent of women.

However, when looking at gender differences, more than a fifth of women said they were more likely to feel intimate and emotionally connected during couch sex.

This figure stood at 18 percent among men.

More than a quarter of Brits also admitted to preferring the sofa to anywhere else, even the bed.

Couch sex made headlines earlier this summer after a false rumor that now US Vice President-elect JD Vance once had sex with a couch set the Internet on fire.

The memes started circulating on social media mocking the Ohio senator, 40, after it was wrongly claimed he wrote about having sex with a couch in his best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy.

The survey also comes amid concerns about a global sexual crisis, or rather, the lack thereof.

Research last year revealed that more than a quarter (27 per cent) of Britons now have less sex than before.

One in six (15 per cent) also admitted they hadn’t gotten frisky all year.

According to a Royal College of Occupational Therapists survey of 2,000 adults earlier this year, men and women typically frolic 46 times a year, once every eight days.

Londoners were well above the national average, with 67 per cent saying they enjoy a romantic encounter at least once a week.

Britain is not the only one suffering from a sexodus.

In the United States, surveys have shown that the number of Californians between 18 and 30 without a sexual partner in the past year reached a decade high: 38 percent.

Dr. Patel also highlighted the importance of a sexual relationship for our health.

“Physical touch in a healthy, happy relationship can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety,” she said.

“It can also lower blood pressure and, in turn, improve your sense of well-being.”