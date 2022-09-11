Doctor reveals the little-known reason why hay fever is going to be even WORSE this year

<!–

An Australian doctor has revealed one of the main reasons why there will be more than usual hay fever and worse symptoms this spring.

Dr Zac Turner told: news.com.au that London plane trees – which make up nearly 70 percent of the tree population in Sydney and Melbourne – could be the cause of increased hay fever cases in Australia’s most populous cities.

“The falling leaves of the tree release sooty hairs known as trichomes (these are fine, spiky hairs that cover the young leaves of plane trees) during the height of spring,” he said.

The fine particles emitted by the plane trees are known to cause throat irritation and laryngospasm and spasm of the vocal cords.

These conditions also occur in people who are not prone to allergies.

dr. Turner claimed that plane trees are a popular choice for developers because they grow quickly and are resistant to pollution, but many seem to be overlooking the damage the falling leaves of trees can cause to humans.

‘The studies are new, but they suggest that people with existing allergies often have exacerbated reactions due to trichomes. It shows that they also make asthma, emphysema and bronchitis worse,” said Dr. gymnast.

dr. Turner explained that the spores are the main reason why Australian hospitals are flooded with lung transplants.

“If you have asthma or severe allergies and inhale just one of these spores, you could become one of those lung transplants if you have a bad reaction,” he said.

Australian hospitals performed 85 lung transplants in 2006. The number has since risen to 171 lung transplants in 2021.

If you suffer from hay fever for the first time this year, you are not alone.

The number of people reporting experiencing symptoms on social media has skyrocketed, seemingly out of nowhere.

Google trends for hay fever are also at an all-time high, with twice as many searches for the condition now compared to five years ago.

There has been a gradual increase in cases over the past few decades, linked to modern life, but experts say lockdowns and global warming may have accelerated the trend.

Known as the ‘hygiene hypothesis’, the idea is that our immune system is more sensitive to allergens such as pollen because we are exposed to fewer germs.

A lack of social contact during the pandemic may also have further weakened our bodies, while evidence suggests that climate change has extended the pollen season.

WHAT EXACTLY IS HAY FEVER? Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, a fine powder that comes from plants. In the spring and summer when the plants bloom, there is more pollen in the air. The reaction usually occurs when pollen comes into contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or throat. Hay fever symptoms include coughing and sneezing; a runny or stuffy nose; itchy, red, or watery eyes; itching in throat, nose, mouth or ears; headache and fatigue. People who suffer from the allergy can put petroleum jelly around their noses to trap the pollen, wear sunglasses to keep the pollen out of their eyes, wash clothes regularly, and vacuum and vacuum indoors. Avoiding grass, cut flowers, and smoke can help reduce symptoms, as can drying clothes indoors where pollen is less likely to stick to them. Source: NHS Choices

No one knows exactly why hay fever can appear out of nowhere, but there are a number of theories.

The most popular is that ultra-clean environments associated with modern lifestyles means we are not exposed to as many infections as our ancestors.

Working from home and limited close contacts during the pandemic is a ‘plausible’ reason why more people seem to have hay fever in the past year, according to Professor Paul Hunter.

Another theory is that sudden hay fever occurs when the body is exposed to a new environment – such as moving from the city to the countryside, where there is usually more pollen.

But the same could be true for people moving from the countryside to the city, with some evidence that pollution can aggravate hay fever.