Doctor reveals the exact amount of alcohol that could cause damage this Christmas

A doctor has revealed the ‘exact amount’ of alcohol it takes to wreak havoc this Christmas, and how to get through the holiday season without putting too much strain on your body.

Dr. Deb Cohen Joneswho is a family doctor and co-founder of The Secret skincare, told FEMAIL that she always counts her drinks and only maxes out at three, because more is when deeper health side effects kick in.

Explain that she slowly got into alcohol after she turned 18, before things quickly escalated with big parties at med school.

Dr. Deb Cohen-Jones has revealed her strict three-drink limit for the holidays

“It was a quick introduction to binge drinking and its consequences,” she said.

These consequences can include minor issues such as mild dehydration and headaches to medical emergencies such as peptic ulcer disease, which is severe bleeding from the stomach lining.

Although she went on “binges” with her friends, she always kept track of her drinks and remembered the next day.

“At the time, the number regularly exceeded six to eight, but the habit has remained and as I’ve gotten older my number of drinks has drastically reduced,” she said.

For the holidays, Dr. Deb recommends sticking to three standard drinks a day, and says drinking more than twice a week comes with its own risks.

Sticking to three, she said, “But don’t pour the best friend, real standard drinks.”

Dr. Deb said the best friend pour doesn’t count when it comes to counting drinks – standard tableware does

Main consequences of drinking and how long it can take to recover: Sleep disturbance: You can sleep badly for up to a week after a night of heavy drinking Broken bones: You are more likely to slip or tip over and break something while drinking, which can take more than three months to heal. If you hurt something like your spine, it could last much longer or even cause a lifelong disability. Gastrointestinal Bleeding: When the lining of your stomach begins to bleed, it is a medical emergency. This can happen with binge drinking, especially if you’ve been chasing it for a few nights.

“Ultimately, the adverse effects of alcohol set in almost immediately, as even one drink results in mild dehydration that causes thirst, fatigue, and headaches the next day.”

After three drinks, the following effects begin to emerge:

1. Sleep Disruption – “A major one for me as I get older, sleep is disrupted after even three drinks with fragmented sleep patterns and waking up earlier,” she said.

2. Gastrointestinal Inflammation – “After three or four drinks, the stomach lining becomes irritated, more acid is released, and symptoms of heartburn and nausea may appear,” she warned.

3. Mini Withdrawal Symptoms – “In the beginning, drinking can make us feel more calm and relaxed, but as the initial buzz dies down, anxiety can build.”

4. Inflammation – “After any level of alcohol intoxication causes general inflammation in the body to increase, resulting in fatigue and body aches.”

And it can take much longer than a night on the booze to recover from any negative symptom, she explained.

Mild dehydration that leads to headaches can take about 12 hours to improve, if you actively work on it.

While mini-withdrawals, and the anxiety that comes with them, can last a nail-biting 24 hours.

There is no such thing as ‘safe alcohol consumption’ according to a doctor who says even small amounts of alcohol can be linked to poor health, increased risk of cancer, infertility and premature death

While your sleep can be disrupted for several days, throwing away the whole week.

And those are just the mild consequences: people who plan to binge drink every day between Christmas and New Year could end up in the hospital.

You are more likely to have stomach ulcers or bleeding if you drink too much.

This means serious damage is done to the stomach lining, which begins to bleed and can be life-threatening.

Anxiety and depression are also more likely to emerge in these drinkers, as are injuries such as broken bones from falls.

“If you drink so much that you find yourself throwing up, it can lead to rupture of the esophagus,” said Dr Deb.

You are more likely to have stomach ulcers or bleeding – excessive drinking can lead to severe damage to the stomach lining with bleeding – can be life-threatening

The symptoms of alcohol intoxication and hangover are usually worst when the alcohol level in the body has dropped back to zero, hence the “hair of the dog” mentality of restarting the next day to suppress these symptoms and start the cycle all over again to start.

“The most important tip is to count drinks and pace yourself. After three drinks, the above symptoms increase exponentially and the pleasurable effects of alcohol do not outweigh the adverse effects,” she said.

She explained there’s no benefit to not mixing drinks or the order in which they’re consumed alcohol is alcohol whatever form and ultimately it’s a socially acceptable toxin many of us enjoy but unfortunately in the Australian culture too much.

Dr. Deb recommends “being a day” and counting your drinks to avoid consequences

“So, be like me for a day, count your drinks, stop if you start to notice side effects, and try to stick to three a day or more, or suffer the consequences.”

Dr. Deb enjoys enjoying a glass of wine with friends, but has also been known to issue “self-imposed” bans when drinking becomes too much.

Survey How many alcoholic drinks do you drink per week? 0 314 votes

Less than 5 299 votes

5-10 312 votes

10-15 219 votes

15-20 165 votes

20+ 344 votes

“I’ve had no alcohol in the house for years to avoid the sneaky wine when preparing dinner, the ‘I’ve had an off day’ gin and tonic, the ‘well the bottle is open so I might as well’ ,’ she said.

In February and March, she found herself at many social events, wine in hand.

“On reflection I think what happened is I was devastated and then took alcohol to get me in the mood and give me the buzz to keep going,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

‘I’ve noticed that I drink more than the recommended maximum of two glasses at least three times a week with all those delicious lunches, openings, networking dinners.

“The result: My complexion is suffering, I’ve put on a few pounds, and more importantly, I feel emotionally drained and kind of blah,” she said.

“I feel like then it becomes a vicious circle where you feel blah, so you have a few drinks to pep yourself up, then you feel more blah and it goes on.”

She said the fear of not drinking alcohol for a month made her determined to do it.

“It was further strengthening that I needed a break,” she said.