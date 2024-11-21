Doctor Reveals ‘5 Hidden Signs of Diabetes’ You Might Notice at Bedtime

A doctor has gone viral for shedding light on five nighttime symptoms that could indicate you’re at risk of developing diabetes. The condition, characterized by consistently high blood sugar levels, can be caused by insulin resistance or insufficient insulin production and can lead to serious health complications if left untreated.

Dr. Lott, who has a tiktok She has more than 300,000 followers, frequently shares health tips, and her latest video highlights “five warning signs of diabetes you may experience every night,” she reports. the express.

1. Frequent visits to the bathroom during the night

Dr. Lott begins by asking, “Do you wake up several times a night to urinate?” This symptom, known as nocturia, occurs when the kidneys work overtime to expel excess blood sugar through urine.

2. night sweats

He explains that “night sweats” can be a sign of nocturnal hypoglycemia, where the body struggles to control high blood sugar levels during the night. This condition can also cause symptoms such as headaches and general malaise.

3. Dry throat or persistent dry cough

A “dry throat” or “dry cough” that disrupts sleep could indicate dehydration caused by frequent urination, a common side effect of diabetes. Dr. Lott emphasizes the importance of hydration to manage these symptoms.

4. Blurred vision

“Blurry vision when you try to read before bed” is another possible warning sign. High blood sugar levels can cause the eyes to swell and draw fluid from surrounding tissues, making it difficult to concentrate. Dr. Lott notes that this symptom usually goes away once blood sugar levels normalize.

5. Hungry after dinner

Finally, Dr. Lott highlights “hunger after dinner” as a red flag. This condition, known as diabetic hyperphagia, is the result of insulin dysfunction, which prevents the body from effectively using glucose for energy.

Diabetes can develop silently and these symptoms often go unnoticed until the condition progresses. Recognizing and addressing these early warning signs can help prevent additional complications and improve overall health outcomes.

Dr. Lott’s video has sparked conversations on social media, encouraging viewers to seek medical advice if they experience these symptoms. Early detection and treatment are crucial to minimizing the long-term effects of diabetes.



