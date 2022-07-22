Doctor charged over ‘plot with Nigerian senator to traffic a homeless man to UK and harvest kidney’

A doctor has been charged with conspiring with a wealthy Nigerian senator and his wife to smuggle a homeless man into the UK to harvest a kidney for their daughter, a court heard today.

Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is being charged under the Modern Slavery Act with arranging the travel of a 21-year-old man for exploitation between August last year and May.

A second charge alleges that he colluded with 60-year-old Ike Ekweremadu – a lawyer and former vice president of the Nigerian Senate – to arrange or facilitate the man’s travel for the purpose of exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

It is alleged that Ike Ekweremadu, 60, a district senator and lawyer, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, brought the 21-year-old man from Nigeria to the UK.

Prosecutors allege they planned to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.

The man allegedly refused to consent to the procedure after undergoing tests at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead, north-west London.

The Ekweremadus reportedly treated him like a slave before he escaped and went to Staines Police Station in Surrey.

The couple were arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 21 after arriving on a flight from Turkey and appeared today at the Old Bailey for a bail hearing.

The pair deny any criminal conspiracy and allege no exploitation.

Obeta, from Hillbeck Close, Southwark, South East London, appeared before the Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 13 July.

He was charged with arranging or facilitating the travel of another for the purpose of exploitation and of conspiring with Ike Ekweremadu to arrange or facilitate the travel of another for the purpose of exploitation.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood previously said it involved “exploitation and harvesting of an organ.”

He said: ‘The case began on May 5, 2022, when the complainant turned himself in to Staines Police Station, claiming that he had been transported to this country to have his kidney removed.

He arrived on February 20, 2022 and was taken to the Royal Free Hospital where tests were performed.

“For the purpose of being there, he didn’t agree to have his kidney taken.

“He returned to the house where he was staying and his treatment changed drastically.

“He described being effectively treated as a slave.”

The victim allegedly escaped from the address and was homeless for three days before showing up at Staines Police Station.

Ike and Beatrice were arrested in the UK on June 21 after flying to Heathrow from Turkey.

Martin Hicks, QC, who is defending Ike, said: “We deny there was any exploitation or intent to do this.

“The argument will be factual denial.”

All three suspects, who are in custody, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on August 4.