Doctor busts 10 common health myths

A doctor has debunked some common health myths — explaining why, despite popular belief, you don’t need to drink eight glasses of water or clean your ears a day.

dr. Sara Kayat appeared on the episode of This Morning today to separate health advice fact from fiction during a segment with presenters Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay.

She tackled a list of 10 myths, including that cracking your knuckles doesn’t give you arthritis, and why you shouldn’t have a period.

Other myths she debunked included the “five-second” rule and whether you really need to treat warts.

We don’t need to clean our ears, according to Dr. Sara, who says they are self-cleaning and using items like cotton swabs can damage them

1. You don’t have to clean your ears

According to Dr. Sara: ‘Our ears are so beautifully self-cleaning. They have those little hairs that pulse and push the wax out. So you don’t have to slide anything in to clean it.’

She added that every time you stick a cotton swab in your ear, you risk damaging the tiny hairs and lining of the skin, which can lead to infections.

In addition, you can accidentally perforate or burst the eardrum.

Finally, Dr Sara explained why we shouldn’t try to remove all the wax, explaining: ‘We need earwax. The laundry is good, it holds the dirt.’

Those taking the pill don’t need to take a break every 21 days, according to the doctor, who said the bleeding during those breaks isn’t true menstruation

2. You don’t have to get your period with the pill

dr. Sara said you don’t have to have a period when you’re on the pill, adding that the bleeding at the end of 21 days isn’t a true period.

“So if you don’t want those seven days of bleeding for whatever reason, you don’t have to,” she said, explaining that you can get two packs in a row.

‘You could take’ [the pill] for three months and then have a period if that’s what you want,” she said.

“Or if you definitely want your period every month, but you think, ‘Actually, I don’t like seven days,’ then you should shorten it.”

dr. Sara’s advice when it comes to dealing with your child who has a fever is to ‘treat the child and not the fever’

3. You don’t need to lower your child’s fever

dr. Sara said, “I always say don’t treat the child the fever… a fever is there as a response for our body to fight an infection, and so, if you reduce that fever, you can improve the ability of your body.” body fights it just as quickly.’

She noted that if your child is sad or unwell, you should try to make them feel better.

But she repeated, “I think it’s just really important to look at your child rather than the number.”

4. Plantar warts do not require treatment

According to the health expert, foot warts, while unpleasant, are just viruses.

She said, ‘As we know. our body is able to remove viruses itself. [For] some people it may only take a few months.

“Other people, it can take years and if they really frustrate you and of course you can do treatments… but you don’t have to. In most people they will eventually disappear on their own.’

The number eight is completely arbitrary when it comes to how much people should drink each day, said Dr Sara

5. You don’t have to drink eight glasses of water a day

While Dr. Sara pointed out the importance of staying hydrated, she described the number eight as “a completely random number.”

“I can’t find any evidence why everyone should specifically drink eight glasses a day,” she said.

dr. Sara added that other factors affect how much water you need, including how warm your environment is.

6. Watching TV in the dark isn’t bad for your eyes

While many people think that watching TV in the dark is bad for their eyes, Dr. Sara said it isn’t.

She explained, “You can get temporary changes in your eyes… you can get eyestrain, but all these things are temporary changes and so it won’t cause any lasting damage.”

According to Dr. Sara, alcohol doesn’t really interact with all antibiotics, although she said it’s generally better for you not to drink while you’re on antibiotics, as alcohol can inhibit your immune system.

7. You can drink alcohol on certain antibiotics

dr. Sara said it’s generally better for you not to drink while you’re on antibiotics, because alcohol can inhibit your immune system.

However, she said most of the common antibiotics we take don’t interact with alcohol.

‘People worry that’ [the medication] will become less effective if they drink. It’s not the case,” she said, pointing out that people should ask questions of their GP.

To catch a cold, there must be a virus, the doctor said. So being alone in a cold environment doesn’t give you one

8. If you’re cold, you won’t catch a cold

While many people think that going outside in cold weather can make you catch a cold, the doctor says this isn’t true.

She said, “Going outside in cold weather isn’t the reason you catch a cold.

‘You have to have a virus there to really catch a cold. So being alone in a cold environment is not the reason you catch a cold.’

9. Cracked Joints Don’t Cause Arthritis

Despite the persistent myth that creaky joints do not cause arthritis, according to the doctor, this is not the case.

She said, “People think…it’s the joints and bones rubbing against each other that make that sound, but it’s really just a little bit of gas, a bubble of gas between the joints.

‘When [you crack your knuckles], it pops out and it doesn’t damage your joints. If you get pain, swelling or something else at the same time, it could of course be something serious.’

10. The five-second rule isn’t real

According to the “five-second” rule, food that falls on the floor may be consumed – as long as you pick it up within that time.

But as Dr. Sara explained, this is not entirely true.

‘Yes, the longer’ [the food is on the floor]the more likely it is to come into contact with bacteria,” she said.

‘But it’s there for’ [even just] a second, it’s still likely some germs will come, and your kids survived.’