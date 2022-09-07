Doctor and ‘loving father’ dies after group of six hikers ran out of water in Arizona 

A “gifted” doctor who recently became a father for the first time died after running out of water and getting lost on a hike in Arizona with five others over 109F.

Authorities have confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died Monday afternoon while hiking near Cave Creek.

Six people were rescued after Maricopa County Sheriff’s officers received a call at 1:25 p.m. about hikers in difficulty at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.

The hikers had continued on the trail after running out of water before getting lost, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

Dishion was among those rescued from the path, but he later died in hospital from heat exhaustion.

The doctor leaves behind a three-month-old daughter named Chloe and his wife, Amy Dishion.

His sobbing wife received a call from the hospital, and staff told her that he was “flown in with us by helicopter and that he died.”

dr. Evan Dishion, who recently became a father, died Monday afternoon while hiking near Cave Creek after his group ran out of water and got lost during a hike in Arizona with five others under three-figure heat.

Dishion is pictured in uniform at the Barrow Neurological Institute. He had moved to Phoenix to become a neurologist after recently graduating from Creighton Medical School in the spring of 2021

DOCTOR DIES WALKING: His wife Amy says he just wanted to go for a walk with his friends. Normally she would have withdrawn, but he had worked so hard as a new father and neurologist. She told me that he would like people to know that everyone can achieve their dreams no matter where they come from. She described a marriage full of love and partnership. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. ABC15 Arizona GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/evan-dishion-md-family-fund-and-funeral-services?qid=e26fe5a30ebe2566e62fc2fdf509d1f6 Posted by Ashley Holden on Tuesday 6 September 2022

Evan’s wife Amy (right) said she only found out her husband had died when she got a call from the hospital

Six hikers had to be rescued after running out of water at Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix

The couple moved across the country before settling in Phoenix, where they had their first child.

“He was very thoughtful, self-reflective and intelligent and just wanted to help people,” said his wife, whom he met a decade ago with a community colleague in Oregon. “One day he looked at me and said, ‘I think I want to be a doctor’.

He hadn’t had much time with his friends since the arrival of his daughter and wanted to go for a walk with them.

He promised his wife he would return if the weather got too hot, with Amy only learning what had happened when she got a call from the hospital.

‘Normally I would have pushed back a little harder’ [about the hike]’ said Amy in tears, speaking with ABC15 Arizona.

All their cell phones were dead after hiking in the heat, leaving them without the resources to go about four miles down the trail.

The group borrowed someone else’s phone to call firefighters, who arrived to get the group to safety.

The hikers were four miles in their path when they ran out of water and found they were unable to call for help because their phone batteries were dead. Authorities warn hikers to bring more water than necessary and plan their trips thoroughly in advance

Scottsdale Fire Department has released footage of emergency responders following the incident

“When we got to that trail, the temperature on the tarmac alone was 27F off our truck,” said Scottsdale fire chief Dave Folio.

“I think it was 109F outside, so it was extreme heat. They should have been off the track three or four hours ago.’

A high of 109F was reported Monday, six degrees above normal, according to the Phoenix National Weather Service.

Officials said the five other hikers did not need to be taken to hospital and were expected to be fine.

‘Have a plan; know your limitations,” Folio added. “That’s the message we’re trying to get across.”

Authorities warned hikers to plan their route, stick to their path and take as much water with them as possible — and urged trekkers to turn back once their water supply was halved.

Arizona’s Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, where the hikers got lost, is shown

According to Phoenix’s National Weather Service, a maximum temperature of 109F was reported the day emergency services were called, six degrees above normal.

Authorities tell hikers to plan well in advance and bring more water than they think they need, and try to hike only early in the morning when the weather is cooler

Dishion’s family and friends described him as a “loving father and caring husband to his three-month-old daughter Chloe and wife Amy Dishion.”

Originally from Salem, Dishion had moved to Phoenix to become a neurologist after recently graduating from Creighton Medical School in the spring of 2021 and attending the Barrow Neurological Institute in his sophomore year.

His LinkedIn profile states that his professional interests include “stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, brain-computer interfaces and neurotechnology.”

He had been published in eight medical journals, according to a Google Scholar page linked to his Twitter profile, with two citations for his latest paper.

Dishion studied at Harvard Medical School and the University of California at San Francisco.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Evan Dishion,” the institute said, in a tribute to the doctor seen by GNT News.

‘Dr. Dishion was a bright and gifted physician who had recently begun his first year as a neurologist at the Barrow Neurological Institute.

The family’s GoFundMe to raise money to support Chloe and Amy is pictured

“He was a kind and generous person who made it his mission and passion to improve the lives of others. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Dishion in this time of mourning.’

The doctor’s family has a GoFundMe to help Amy and Chloe without their husband and father.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 — surpassing its original $10,000 goal in just a few days.

The body of another hiker was discovered on Aug. 27 after being separated from his group in Arizona’s Sara Park.