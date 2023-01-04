Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets

A doctor who has lost 100 pounds has revealed her top tips for losing and keeping it off, from strength training to tracking sugar instead of calories.

Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, of Washington, is an intern medicine specialist, as well as an expert in anti-aging body composition and nutrigenomics – the study of how genes and nutrition interact.

She has almost 100,000 followers TikTokwhere she shares videos about genetics, hormones, insulin resistance and how they are related to weight loss.

Dr. Hosoda recently went viral after he became the five things she “always does as a doctor who lost 100 pounds in her 50s, kept it off and still gets away with minimal makeup.”

Dr. Emitis Hosoda, an internal medicine specialist from Washington, went viral after sharing the top five things she always does to lose weight and keep it off

The doctor shared that she lost 100 pounds in her 50s and has kept the weight off. She is pictured (left) before and after (right) her weight loss

Track sugar, not calories

Dr. Hosoda’s secrets to losing weight – and keeping it off Track sugar, not calories Drink at least half an ounce of water per pound of your weight daily Take magnesium daily Adjust your supplements Concentrate on strength training and don’t do aerobics

The first thing many people do when they want to lose weight is to cut their calories, but they have to watch their sugar intake.

Dr. Hosoda explained that she “looks at the sugar content of food rather than the calories” because she wants to know if it will spike her insulin and blood sugar levels.

“I don’t care about calories at all,” she said.

When people eat carbohydrates, the food is broken down into blood sugar. This tells the pancreas to release insulin, which allows glucose to enter the body’s cells.

Over time, high blood sugar levels can cause insulin resistance. When insulin no longer effectively breaks down sugars, the body begins to produce more and more of it.

Ultimately, this leads to wear and tear on the pancreas, throwing the system out of balance and keeping blood sugar levels high. Elevated blood sugar and insulin resistance are both linked to weight gain and excess body fat.

Dr. Hosoda explained that she “looks at the sugar value of food rather than the calories” because she wants to know if it will spike her insulin and blood sugar (stock image)

Adjust your supplements

Dr. Hosoda said she takes “the right supplements” for her genetics and hormones.

“Many people just knowingly take supplements on the assumption that they will help with weight loss,” she said. “But unless you know what you’re taking the supplements for and what your genetics are, the chances of the supplements helping you aren’t very high.”

In a more recent video, she advised viewers to undergo nutrigenomic testing “Find out what vitamins to take, what will be the highest yield for you, and what forms to take them in.”

Dr. Hosoda recommended drinking about a half to an ounce of water per pound of body weight, depending on how active you are

The internist is also an expert on anti-aging body composition. She is pictured before (left) and after (right) her 100-pound weight loss

Drink enough water

The benefits of drinking water are well documented, but that doesn’t mean everyone is hydrating as they should.

“Each of us should be drinking about a half to an ounce of water per pound of body weight, depending on how active we are,” Dr. Hosoda. “If you’re really active and sweating, it should be more around one ounce.”

Based on these calculations a 160-pound person should drink a minimum of 80 ounces of water per day and increase the amount when performing strenuous activities.

Dr. Hosoda noted that people with certain medical conditions, such as kidney disease, should check with their doctor about how much water to consume.

“But that’s the water intake you typically want to do,” she added. “The reason you want to drink water is because you don’t want to confuse thirst with hunger.”

Dr. Hosoda said she takes magnesium to address her sugar cravings and sleep

Take magnesium

Dr. Hosoda said she takes magnesium to address her sugar cravings and sleep.

Taking a magnesium supplement to address a deficiency has been linked to improving blood pressure, sleep, mood and blood sugar levels Healthline.

The internist noted that women who are over 35 and in perimenopause or menopause may want to consider taking it if they are having trouble sleeping.

In another video, she explained that headaches, anxiety, muscle spasms, trouble sleeping, and sugar cravings are all signs of magnesium deficiency.

Dr. Hosoda noted that many people think that “too much aerobic exercise” and “killing themselves” in the gym will help them lose weight, but overtraining can lead to weight gain.

Do strength training

Dr. Hosoda added that she enjoys “doing workouts that involve strength.”

She noted that many people think that “too much aerobic exercise” and “killing themselves” in the gym will help them lose weight, but overtraining can lead to weight gain.

In other videos, the internist shared that she enjoys doing relaxed aerobics, bodyweight exercises, and lifting weights to stay fit.

Dr. Hosoda said she’s not a fan of jogging, intense aerobics or Peloton spin workouts because they can boost cortisol, the stress hormone.

Intense exercise without proper recovery can lead to elevated levels of cortisol and low testosterone, according to Healthline. These hormonal changes are linked to weight gain and excess belly fat,

“I’m here to tell you that you’re much better off if you’re over 50,” Dr. Hosoda concluded.

If you enjoyed this article…

Inside Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Diet and Exercise Regimen (Plus Fan Theories About Her Secret Surgery)

Nutritionist shares three hacks she swears by for permanent weight loss

The little-known trick to knocking out weight loss and “body-shaming” ads on Instagram in the new year