Dockworkers claimed $2.1m in fraudulent health insurance payments for strippers to perform sex acts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Los Angeles dockers claimed more than $2.1 million in fraudulent health insurance policies that actually went to strippers to perform sexual acts on them, the Fed claims.

Ten people, including eight workers at the Port of Long Beach plus “conspiracy leader” Sara Victoria and another woman, have been slammed with federal charges over the scam.

Victoria, 46, of San Pedro, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to a plea deal signed by Victoria, between January 2017 and August 2021, she owned and operated three healthcare businesses that provided chiropractic services, acupuncture treatments and also sexual services to patients.

The California Attorney’s Office alleges that Victoria made up the dockers’ arrangement because she knew their health insurance covered all chiropractic services with no deductible or out-of-pocket expenses.

Victoria searched Long Beach’s strip clubs to recruit women to perform sexual acts for the dockers, who were then reimbursed through the fraudulent bills she allegedly filed for chiropractic services and physical therapy.

Mastermind Sara Victoria, 46, scoured Long Beach strip clubs to recruit women to perform sexual acts for the dockers, who were paid through the fraudulent bills

She would also file claims under the names of family members, including spouses and children of the dockers, none of whom received the specified services.

This allowed the customers to continue to enjoy the services of the strippers even after maximizing the visits covered by their chiropractic service insurance.

Victoria also paid bribes to the dockers as part of the scheme.

In total, Victoria has filed approximately $2,110,920 in claims with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Pacific Maritime Association (ILWU-PMA) distribution plan, for which the plan paid approximately $551,810.

Victoria is expected to plead guilty as part of her plea deal, where she will receive a maximum statutory sentence of 12 years in federal prison.

Eight other defendants signed plea agreements over conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

One indicted accused was Cameron Rahm, 39, of Pico Rivera, a Long Beach dock worker and ILWU member.

Rahm was one of the clients of Victoria’s companies and agreed to let her make fraudulent claims in exchange for sexual acts.

He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents investigating the case when he denied that anyone should be allowed to charge his health insurer for sexual services.

If convicted on all charges, Rahm would face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the counts of conspiracy and health care fraud, and five years in federal prison for the count of false statements.