Dockers star Sean Darcy lifts the lid on David Mundy’s VERY different retirement speech

David Mundy’s retirement speech was a typically understated affair, and the big adamant Fremantle wouldn’t let his decision to walk away from the game distract the Dockers from striving for a top four finish.

Retiring at the end of the season, the 37-year-old announced his decision to his teammates and coaching staff on Monday, but urged them to focus on Saturday’s game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

Speaking to the Back Chat podcast, Dockers ruckman Sean Darcy revealed that Mundy’s speech lasted less than a minute.

“In front of the guys, I don’t think it was more than 40 seconds to be honest,” he said.

“I’ve been through a few and they go for 10-15 minutes and have the works, tears and he was in and out. He says “we have bigger fish to fry” and just sat down.

“He said ‘thanks to the physios and all the support staff, you mean so much to me, and to the boys, this is my last season’ and then a little more. […] He hates to talk about himself.

“Even during the press release, reporters asked him how he wanted to be remembered and he said ‘an honest fighter.'”

Mundy has made a record 371 appearances for Fremantle since making his AFL debut 18 years ago and Darcy believes his team-mate should be regarded as the greatest player in Dockers history.

“He must be up there,” he said.

‘Its durability’ […] he had his best year at the Brownlow last year. That’s just unheard of, absurd.

The 37-year-old kept his retirement speech short, urging his teammates to focus on Saturday’s game against the Western Bulldogs.

“Even when you get to that age, you’re definitely pulling the 300/350” [game] card, but he’s still riding the time trial with us during the preseason.”

Fremantle hopes to end a winless run of three games against the Bulldogs on Saturday, after losing to Sydney and Melbourne and drawing to Richmond.

The Dockers are sixth on the ladder, finishing the season with two winning games on paper as they receive 17th place West Coast in round 22 before traveling to Sydney to play against GWS the following week.