Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: ‘He’s never had a bad day’

Rivers said on the Woj Pod (at 11pm) that Tyrese Maxey always comes to work and that his personality is what all players coaches want to see. “First of all, he’s never had a bad day,” Rivers said of Tyrese Maxey. “And he’s helping me… I think he’s had two days since he’s been here where I can remember being emotionally down… When we lost that last game to Miami, he was down. You felt it in the game. And then he had another day. Guys like that, as a coach, you just don’t want them ever spoiled. You don’t want them ever to change. You want them to stay in that happy zone.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey again set the pace in the first fifteen minutes. Doc Rivers said he wants him to keep doing that.
"The point is none of those plays, we didn't call Tyrese's number once. We get it in transition. He plays the boys out.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on PJ Tucker from the middle against Cavs: “I thought he played great, especially making game after game. He just had so much energy. – 22:45

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Coach Doc Rivers at PJ Tucker’s Play Center: I thought he played great, especially making game after game,” Rivers said. “He had so much energy. – 22:43
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey lead undersized Sixers on Cavaliers in practice win inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 22:34

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The player scores after another preseason win where Tyrese Maxey dominated #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… through @SixersWire #NBA21:22

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers remain undefeated in the preseason, winning 113-97 in Cleveland.
Maxey: 19 PTS / 3-5 3fg
Harris: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
House: 10 PTS / 2 STL
Milton: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Thybulle: 9 PTS / 3-5 3fg / 2 STL – 21:22

Kyle Neubecka @Kyle Neubecka

3-0 preseason start for the Sixers, as Tyrese Maxey continues to shine brightest during the exhibition slate for Philly:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-cava…21:21

StatMuse @status

Tyrese Maxey in the preseason:
20 PPG
18 MPG
MIP season coming up? pic.twitter.com/69YGfBMBak21:16

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey this preseason (3 games):
60 PTS
54 minutes
8-12 3fg (66.7%) pic.twitter.com/Hb0STWbOTX21:05

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-50, at halftime in Cleveland.
Maxey: 17 PTS / 3-3 3fg
Harden: 9 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Tucker: 6 PTS
Harris: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
House Jr.: 8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 8:11 pm

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Cavs ramped up defensive intensity in that second quarter, but Sixers still led by double digits at the break. Maxey cooled off after a hot shooting start and Harden is 2-for-6 from the floor but has five rebounds and three assists. – 8:11 pm

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Something @Rich Hoffman and I discussed on the last pod: the last Sixers player to improve as much as Tyrese Maxey during his Sixers career is _____ ? – 8:01 pm

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Another blistering start for Maxey was the first quarter story, but Melton completed the box score with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes. – 7:43 pm

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Good to see Matisse Thybulle keep shooting and it’s paying off. The main thing Doc Rivers wants to see with him is his willingness to shoot, even after a few misses. #Sixers19:42

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Matisse Thybulle is the Sixers’ first sub tonight, replacing Maxey. Quickly pulls a charge while guarding Mitchell. – 19:26

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

It’s going too easy for Maxey (11 points out of 4-5 shooting) – 19:21

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Melton pushing the ball out of the rebound gave Tucker that third open corner. Sixers are below average tonight, but have three guys on the floor who can start. The Melton-Maxey backcourt combo could be particularly electric this season. – 19:18

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

if @Tyrese Maxey making this this season…
Watch out, competition pic.twitter.com/zFb4l4DOuH19:16

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tyrese Maxey has three threes in under three minutes. He is good at basketball. – 7:15 pm

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Maxey is 8/10 out of 3 in the preseason. – 7:15 pm

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers9 points so far tonight:
@Tyrese Maxey: 3-3 3fg, 3 min
Honestly a legendary pre-season performance so far. – 7:15 pm

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey is a quick 3-for-4 off the floor—and the miss rattled around every part of the rim before popping out. His efficiency was insane during the preseason. – 7:15 pm

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

It gets to a point where you really can’t leave Tyrese Maxey alone with triples. He is 3/3 on 3s in this 1st quarter after being 3/3 of deep against the Cavs on Wednesday. #Sixers7:15 pm

Kyle Neubecka @Kyle Neubecka

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Tyrese Maxey is leaving early. Three 3s in 3 minutes – 7:15 pm

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In case anyone missed it, Doc Rivers hopped on The Woj Pod and discussed Toughness, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/doc-rive… through @SixersWire13:06

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers joins The Woj Pod to discuss the collaboration between Joel Embiid and James Harden, shrink windows to hold together a high-level roster, evolve as a coach in the modern day, and much more.
Spotify: spoti.fi/3MnLdw2

Apple: apple.co/3Cks9dd8:42 am

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers wants to implement ‘things’ in #Sixers Cleveland preseason game inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:42 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

When it comes to the last 2 games of the preseason, Doc Rivers reveals that the starters will play minutes in both games #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/doc… through @SixersWire14:35

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Charles Bassey: “Today Charles had his best practice in a long, long time. He blocked shots. He was active…” – 2.12 pm

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

From Doc Rivers:
-Current thinking is that Harrell and Reed will each be guys in one form or another every night, though 5 minutes backup. are still a competition. Team has practiced with each at 4.
-Sixers won’t think of tomorrow’s game as a dress rehearsal. Feels good about ramp-up plan for starters. – 12:44 pm

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

To help Jaden Springer on the offensive side of the floor, Doc Rivers does something different with the young man #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/six… through @SixersWire19:39

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle is 1/6 of deep to start the preseason. Doc Rivers gave his assessment of his shot so far. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/08/doc… through @SixersWire15:02

“He comes to play every night, he’s in, he’s tough, but he loves it and he enjoys it,” Rivers continued. “And his work ethic is contagious. Those are the guys that give you energy, which makes you love coaching.” During the Sixers media day, Rivers named Tyrese Maxey one of the three hardest workers on the team during the off-season. When a young player gets the credit he gets, it’s a great sign of things to come as Philadelphia tries to make the most of a championship clash. -through Linking Points / 11 October 2022

Lauren Rosen: James Harden on what sets @Tyrese Maxey apart: “His work ethic. He does the work. He listens. He learns. He goes there and still wants to get better.” pic.twitter.com/ub4Q0GLUZR -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 10, 2022

If Wednesday’s words after the game were any indication, he hopes that respect breeds respect and demands nothing from the umpires. “I appreciate the refs,” said Maxey. “They’re great. They’ve done a great job. They’ve been given a very tough job. A lot of our guys are probably strict with them. So they are doing a great job and I have nothing but respect for every umpire in our league. “I’m just going to go out and try to play hard, go to the edge and make contact sometimes, go to the line and help us move the scoreboard.” -through NBC Sports / October 6, 2022

