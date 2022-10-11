Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: ‘He’s never had a bad day’
#Sixers Guard Tyrese Maxey again set the pace in the first fifteen minutes. Doc Rivers said he wants him to keep doing that.
"The point is none of those plays, we didn't call Tyrese's number once. We get it in transition. He plays the boys out.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on PJ Tucker from the middle against Cavs: "I thought he played great, especially making game after game. He just had so much energy.
#Sixers Coach Doc Rivers at PJ Tucker's Play Center: I thought he played great, especially making game after game," Rivers said. "He had so much energy.
The @Philadelphia 76ers remain undefeated in the preseason, winning 113-97 in Cleveland.
Maxey: 19 PTS / 3-5 3fg
Harris: 12 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 6 REB / 5 AST
House: 10 PTS / 2 STL
Milton: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
Thybulle: 9 PTS / 3-5 3fg / 2 STL – 21:22
3-0 preseason start for the Sixers, as Tyrese Maxey continues to shine brightest during the exhibition slate for Philly:
Tyrese Maxey in the preseason:
20 PPG
18 MPG
Tyrese Maxey this preseason (3 games):
60 PTS
54 minutes
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 61-50, at halftime in Cleveland.
Maxey: 17 PTS / 3-3 3fg
Harden: 9 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Melton: 7 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Tucker: 6 PTS
Harris: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
House Jr.: 8 PTS / 3-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 8:11 pm
Cavs ramped up defensive intensity in that second quarter, but Sixers still led by double digits at the break. Maxey cooled off after a hot shooting start and Harden is 2-for-6 from the floor but has five rebounds and three assists.
Something @Rich Hoffman and I discussed on the last pod: the last Sixers player to improve as much as Tyrese Maxey during his Sixers career is _____ ?
Another blistering start for Maxey was the first quarter story, but Melton completed the box score with three points, three rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes.
Matisse Thybulle is the Sixers' first sub tonight, replacing Maxey. Quickly pulls a charge while guarding Mitchell.
Melton pushing the ball out of the rebound gave Tucker that third open corner. Sixers are below average tonight, but have three guys on the floor who can start. The Melton-Maxey backcourt combo could be particularly electric this season.
if @Tyrese Maxey making this this season…
Tyrese Maxey has three threes in under three minutes. He is good at basketball.
The @Philadelphia 76ers9 points so far tonight:
@Tyrese Maxey: 3-3 3fg, 3 min
Honestly a legendary pre-season performance so far.
Tyrese Maxey is a quick 3-for-4 off the floor—and the miss rattled around every part of the rim before popping out. His efficiency was insane during the preseason.
Stop me if you've heard this before: Tyrese Maxey is leaving early. Three 3s in 3 minutes
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Charles Bassey: "Today Charles had his best practice in a long, long time. He blocked shots. He was active…"
From Doc Rivers:
-Current thinking is that Harrell and Reed will each be guys in one form or another every night, though 5 minutes backup. are still a competition. Team has practiced with each at 4.
-Sixers won’t think of tomorrow’s game as a dress rehearsal. Feels good about ramp-up plan for starters. – 12:44 pm
Lauren Rosen: James Harden on what sets @Tyrese Maxey apart: "His work ethic. He does the work. He listens. He learns. He goes there and still wants to get better."
If Wednesday’s words after the game were any indication, he hopes that respect breeds respect and demands nothing from the umpires. “I appreciate the refs,” said Maxey. “They’re great. They’ve done a great job. They’ve been given a very tough job. A lot of our guys are probably strict with them. So they are doing a great job and I have nothing but respect for every umpire in our league. “I’m just going to go out and try to play hard, go to the edge and make contact sometimes, go to the line and help us move the scoreboard.” -through NBC Sports / October 6, 2022