Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey: ‘He’s never had a bad day’

Rivers said on the Woj Pod (at 11pm) that Tyrese Maxey always comes to work and that his personality is what all players coaches want to see. “First of all, he’s never had a bad day,” Rivers said of Tyrese Maxey. “And he’s helping me… I think he’s had two days since he’s been here where I can remember being emotionally down… When we lost that last game to Miami, he was down. You felt it in the game. And then he had another day. Guys like that, as a coach, you just don’t want them ever spoiled. You don’t want them ever to change. You want them to stay in that happy zone.Source: Sam DiGiovanni @ Link Points