Do your part for the environment with this collection of charitable clothes for the whole family

Do your part for the environment and show some love to the Canadian wilderness with this collection of clothing for the whole family that gives back with every purchase
It’s known as the Land of the Living Skies, but there’s so much more to Saskatchewan than its obvious natural beauty. Sure, there are absolutely gorgeous prairies at every turn, and it’s true that the sky often has a mind of its own—but dig deeper and you’ll find that there’s a rich sustainability movement that’s growing by the day.
This is largely due to Vast Wilderness Co., a clothing and apparel company founded by Shaena Thomson. Her love and deep appreciation for the environment cemented her desire to do something great for society. Not only that, but she also has a keen eye for the best in casual style.
Always stay comfortable in a unisex shirt that you’ll love to wear anywhere from the campsite to the couch.
Made from 100% pure cotton, it is designed with lightness in mind. It offers a simple, timeless silhouette and is the perfect partner for everything from your jeans to your jammies.
Marrying the two worlds seemed like the natural next step – and the end result is a range of comfortable clothing and accessories for men, women and children that are not only effortless and cozy, but also designed with philanthropy in mind.
The big bonus? With each piece sold, Vast Wilderness Co. donate $1 to an environmental or local cause. Here are some highlights you’ll want to add to your wardrobe just in time for the cooler months ahead.
Show your passion for the environment and support Vast Wilderness Co. in this easy top you can throw on with anything.
Available in white and navy, it features a discreet logo on the front of the chest and a bolder graphic on the back, showcasing the wonders of Mother Nature in all her glory.
Snuggle up to the Camp Icons Hoodie and enjoy the way it wraps you up in delicious comfort.
Warm and plush to the touch, it’s the perfect companion on a crisp autumn afternoon and is great to wrap around your waist when you’re heading out and know there might be a need later in the day. The eye-catching graphics offer a fun ode to the joys of camping.
Throw it on and go! Everyone needs a reliable cap they can rely on when the wind picks up or their hair just won’t cooperate. This gives any outfit a sporty finishing touch.
With its slightly broken-in silhouette, it also has the look of a cap you’ve loved for ages – yet manages to look fresh and stylish at the same time.
Let the world know what’s important to you in this soft hoodie that’s sure to become an instant favorite.
The intricate embroidery stands out with its impressive detailing, while the classic hoodie style means you can trust it to keep you as warm and cozy as humanly possible on brisk autumn days.
Don’t forget the little ones! They’ll look adorable in this cute crewneck that proudly announces that “little sapling” is ready to do their bit for the environment.
The embroidery is bold and distinctive, and stands out nicely against the extra plush material. It is perfect to wear anywhere, anytime.