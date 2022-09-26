Do you work from home? Set a time, not a room

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Those who work remotely try to limit the stress caused by interference between the professional and private/family spheres by using two types of strategies. Physical tactics consist of using spaces expressly designated for home work, while temporary spaces result in establishing fixed time schedules within which to work. A recent study, published in the Academy of Management Proceduresnotes that temporal strategies are successful in improving the productivity and psychological well-being of individuals, while spatial strategies are ineffective.

The paper, “Managing Boundaries while Working Remotely: The Interactive Impact of Temporal and Physical Tactics”, authored by Leonardo Caporarello and Beatrice Manzoni (both of the Department of Management and Technology and SDA Bocconi) together with Federico Magni (ETH Zurich) and Ganqi Tang (University of Friborg), recently won the Best Paper Award in the Organizational Behavior-General Track section at the annual conference of the European Academy of Management (EURAM).

The fieldwork to test this hypothesis was conducted through a survey of 134 university professors, mainly but not exclusively from Italian universities, using an online questionnaire. The study found that while physical tactics do not significantly affect productivity and psychological well-being, temporal tactics have a positive effect, with no significant differences between women and men.

The study also found that, contrary to what might be expected, the implementation of both modes does not produce a positive synergy. On the contrary, there seems to be a negative synergy in that the benefits of temporal tactics are somewhat diluted if physical tactics are also applied.

It is therefore advisable to encourage temporal tactics over physical ones, especially if the results of this study would be confirmed by further research into other categories of telecommuters and in less particular circumstances than those in which this research was conducted (Spring 2020). Indeed, the subject still offers many aspects waiting to be explored, and remote working is here to stay.

Federico Magni et al, Managing boundaries while working remotely: the interactive effect of temporal and physical tactics, Academy of Management Procedures (2022). Federico Magni et al, Managing boundaries while working remotely: the interactive effect of temporal and physical tactics,(2022). DOI: 10.5465/AMBPP.2022.13446abstract

Provided by Bocconi University