Do you want your child to grow up smart? Limit their screen time to an hour a day, study says

Hours spent on screens may exacerbate the risk of obesity, low self-esteem and ADHD

This will improve brain functioning and in turn improve children’s memory

They should also play traditional for at least 15 minutes a day

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kids who spend less than an hour a day on iPads and other gadgets develop better brains than their peers, a study suggests.

Researchers in Illinois found that two-year-olds who limited screen time to 60 minutes and participated in traditional play for at least 15 minutes a day had better executive function than toddlers who spent more time on electronics.

They scored higher than their peers for memory, attention span, decision making and multitasking.

Playing outside or with traditional toys is thought to flood the brain with blood, expanding blood vessels and strengthening neuron connections, making it easier for children to achieve cognitive development.

On the other hand, staring at electronics does not stimulate the brain and is believed to thin the cerebral cortex, which controls critical thinking and reasoning.

Toddlers in the US spend an average of two and a half hours a day watching TV, iPads, cell phones or video games, figures show.

In the UK, Ofcom estimates that children aged three to four watch screens for three hours a day.

Children’s screen time is thought to have increased significantly during the pandemic, when homeschooling and lockdowns became common.

Children who stare at screens for hours on end may be at increased risk for obesity, low self-esteem and attention deficit problems. Illinois study found it also reduces brain function

In the latest study, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign looked at data on 356 toddlers in the US.

Parents reported their children’s physical activities every day and recorded their screen time and diet through one-time surveys.

They were also asked to rate their child’s memory, ability to plan and organize their thoughts, manage their emotional responses, refrain from impulsive behavior and switch between tasks.

They did this using the Behavioral Assessment Inventory for Executive Functions for Toddlers, a 63-question survey in which they rated the frequency with which their toddler exhibited other everyday behaviors.

Toddlers who used electronics for less than an hour a day were significantly better at remembering information, controlling impulses, and had greater overall executive function.

Children who were more physically active for more than 15 minutes a day also scored higher for recalling memories.

Toddlerhood is a sensitive period of cognitive development and rapid brain growth, meaning factors such as food, exercise and screen time play a key role, the researchers said.

Naiman Khan, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign kinesiology and community health professor and study leader said, “Executive function underlies your ability to engage in goal-directed behavior.

‘It includes skills such as inhibitory control, which allow you to regulate your thoughts, emotions and behavior; working memory, which allows you to hold information in your mind long enough to accomplish a task; and cognitive flexibility, the dexterity with which you switch your attention between tasks or competing demands.’

He added: ‘The influence of healthy behaviors on cognitive skills appears to be evident in early childhood, particularly for behaviors around physical activity and sedentary time.’

The findings are published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend less than 60 minutes of screen time per day for children ages two to five.

They also recommend physical activity, five servings of fruits and vegetables, and no sugar-sweetened drinks each day.