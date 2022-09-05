Do YOU snore? You may be more at risk of CANCER, study warns

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Snoring may be more at risk of cancer, a study today suggests.

But researchers now say it’s not because they’re more likely to be fat, be a smoker or suffer from other health problems.

Swedish experts, on the other hand, believe it has something to do with the lack of oxygen they get at night.

Separate studies today have also linked sleep apnea with a decrease in brain power and blood clots.

Millions of British and Americans suffer from the condition, when your breathing is interrupted at night.

Usually this presents as snoring – although it doesn’t always cause the irritating, relative pestering noise.

Swedish researchers found that people with worse obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) – interrupted breathing at night – had a higher risk of lung, prostate and skin cancer

OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP PANE Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) occurs when the walls of a person’s throat relax and narrow during sleep, blocking their airways. This interrupts normal breathing, with symptoms such as loud snoring, noisy and labored breathing, and repeated episodes when breathing is interrupted by gasping and snorting. OSA affects between four and ten percent of people in the UK. About 22 million are affected in the US. During an episode, the lack of oxygen triggers a patient’s brain to wake them from deep sleep so that their airways reopen. These repeated sleep interruptions can make the person very tired, often unaware of what the problem is. Risks for OSA include: Overweight – excess body fat increases most of the soft tissues in the neck

to be masculine

be 40 years or older

have a big neck

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol

Being in Menopause – Hormonal Changes Cause Throat Muscles to Relax Treatment includes lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, if necessary, and avoiding alcohol. In addition, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices prevent airway closure by delivering a continuous supply of compressed air through a mask. A mandibular advance device (MAD) may also be used, which resembles a gum shield that holds the jaw and tongue forward to increase the space at the back of the throat. Left untreated, OSA increases a person’s risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart attacks, and type 2 diabetes. Source: NHS

The study, presented at a medical conference in Barcelona, ​​followed nearly 4,200 patients with the obstructive form of apnea.

Half of them had also been diagnosed with cancer in the past five years.

Scientists led by Dr Andreas Palm of Uppsala University measured the severity of their condition.

It involved two tests, one of which measured the number of breathing disorders during sleep and scored on the apnea-hyppnea index (AHI).

The other measured how often blood oxygen levels dropped 3 percent each hour for at least 10 seconds — the oxygen desaturation index (ODI).

The results showed that cancer patients generally had more interruptions during their sleep.

They had an average AHI score of 32, compared to 30 in the non-cancer group. Their ODI was also 28 compared to 26.

Meanwhile, the ODI was higher in patients with lung cancer (38 compared with 27), prostate cancer (28 compared with 24), and skin cancer (32 compared with 25).

dr. Palm said, “It is already known that patients with obstructive sleep apnea have an increased risk of cancer.

‘But it is not clear whether this is due to the OSA itself or to related cancer risk factors, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease and lifestyle factors.

‘Our findings show that oxygen deprivation due to OSA is independently associated with cancer.’

However, the study was purely observational and cannot prove that apnea causes cancer.

Physical activity — one of the main factors influencing cancer — was not taken into account, researchers said.

dr. Palm said, “More research is needed and we hope our study will encourage other researchers to explore this important topic.”

The research was presented as an abstract at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress.

Obstructive sleep apnea affects approximately 1.5 million people in the UK and 22 million in the US.

It occurs when the walls of a person’s throat relax and narrow during sleep, blocking their airways. This can lead to loud snoring, as well as noisy and labored breathing.

OSA can be caused by obesity, which increases most of the fat around the neck, narrowing the airways and weakening the muscles used to keep them open.

Another study shown at the same conference suggested that OSA also causes a decrease in brain capacity in the elderly.

Researchers from the University Hospital of Lausanne in Switzerland said those aged 74 or older and men showed a stronger decline in certain cognitive tests.

Meanwhile, a third study, from Angers University Hospital in France, suggested the condition may increase the risk of developing deadly blood clots in the veins.