Do you recognize these European royals from their childhood photos?

DO YOU spot your favorite royal as a child? As fans share a look back at a young Prince Albert of Monaco, FEMAIL puts your knowledge to the test

  • An Instagram fan account shared a look back at Prince Albert of Monaco
  • Royal enthusiasts claimed they could easily spot the prince in the image
  • But are other European royals just as distinct in their younger years?

Published: 10:58, 9 August 2022 | Updated: 11:11, August 9, 2022

They are among the most photographed people in the world – but would you recognize a European royal family from their childhood photo?

This weekend, a Instagram fan account in honor of Prince Albert II of Monaco shared a throwback snap of the 64-year-old.

The image, which delighted royal enthusiasts, showed a young Prince Albert, then four years old, waving at the camera while wearing a sailor hat and cream knit sweater.

His older sister Princess Caroline and his mother, the late American actress and princess, Grace Kelly, are behind him in the 1962 photo.

‘He was and is the same… such a beautiful picture! Love it! Thanks for sharing,” commented one enthusiastic follower.

But while fans could easily recognize the prince in his childhood, are other European royals just as distinguishable in their younger years?

Here, FEMAIL puts your royal knowledge to the test as we showcase princes and princesses in their childhood photos. Scroll further down to see which image belongs to which royal.

CHILDHOOD PHOTOS

1.

This royal competed in no fewer than five Winter Olympics from 1988 to 2002 as part of his country's national bobsleigh team.

2.

3.

This princess is now famously married to a man who used to be her personal trainer, and the couple share two children

4.

This young woman grew up to be the queen of her country and is celebrating her golden jubilee this year

5.

This puppy-loving royal is said to be friends with Queen Elizabeth II - reportedly once gifted her a horse

6.

Don't be fooled by the pretty pink frock - this royal is a tough cookie and went through full training at her country's Royal Military Academy

7.

Heir to a European throne, this youngster is currently studying at a university in Wales

8.

This member of European royalty has something in common with a member of Hollywood royalty - his birthday is on the same birthday as Leonardo DiCaprio

9.

Created in 1968, this young prince became king and married a woman known for her colorful and vibrant outfits

ANSWERS

1. Prince Albert of Monaco

2. King Felipe VI of Spain

3. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

4. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

5. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands

6. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

7. Crown Princess Leonor of Spain

8. Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg

9. King WillemAlexander from The Netherlands

