Do you play lotteries? Find out which are the most famous lotteries

In the world there are several very popular lotteries that distribute great prizes in each of the local currencies, among them the American lotteries stand out, due to the great jackpots they accumulate and the great betting public in the United States. The number of inhabitants of that country causes the jackpots to increase gradually. Although other lotteries from European countries are also attractive for players.

Lotteries in the United States

An example is the Powerball lottery in the United States, the largest lottery in the world. It is a U.S. lottery game offered in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The minimum jackpot is $40 million, and winners can choose between payment in 30 annuities or cash, after taxes and legal fees are deducted. And it is amazing how in 2016 it sold a $1.6 billion ticket, one of the largest in the history of lotteries in that country.

In addition to these lotteries, there are others that operate in different North American states and that have gained popularity over time; for example, New Jersey Pick 3, Kentucky Pick 4, and Pick 6 in New York. While in other states such as Texas, in addition to all these, there is also the “Lotto Texas”, “Daily 4”, “Texas Two Step” and “Cash Five”, just to mention a few examples.

Another example of a very popular lottery is the Mega Millions, also American, which started rolling in 1996 as The Big Game. Offered in the same number of states and countries as the Powerball, it is also characterized because it has a minimum jackpot of 40 million dollars that increases when it is not won, and it has no limit. One of its attractions is that winners can receive the money distributed in 30 annuities, which are increased by 5% annually to adjust to the increase in prices, or choose to receive the prize in cash, and in a single payment, which is the most common option.

Lotteries in Europe

On a European scale, the Euromillions draw stands out, which takes place every Tuesday and Friday, in the afternoon, and is held in Paris. Countries such as Spain, France and the United Kingdom participated in the first draw, to which Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland were later added. On October 6, 2017, a ticket stamped in Jinámar, a neighborhood located between the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, won a prize of 190 million euros.

On this continent also stands out the Eurojackpot, which is a lottery born in Amsterdam in 2011. The draw is held every Friday at 21:00 and takes place in Helsinki. Sales of the first coupons started in 2012. Germany, Finland, Denmark, Slovenia, Italy, the Netherlands and Estonia were the first countries to take part. Spain joined in 2012 and in 2015 more than 31.5 million euros were earned here.

In addition, the SuperEna Max also stands out, which is an Italian lottery with a minimum starting jackpot of between €76 million and €89 million. Drawings take place three days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 19:30 Rome time.

These are some of the most famous lotteries in the world. Without a doubt, the American lottery wins in popularity, however, it should not be forgotten that there are many other lotteries, including the small local ones. Many of them can offer impressive prizes, so it is worth having a look at them.