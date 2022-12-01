Home Do you need a new gaming monitor for your PC? This Razer Raptor gaming monitor is more expensive than the average.
Categories: Tech

Black Friday is over, goes the cry! Close the deal gates! Uh oh, looks like one of them slipped through. Yes, the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor is still on sale, reduced by a hefty $300 at Best Buy to go from $799.99 to $499.99 (opens in new tab).

Even after Black Friday (and Cyber ​​Monday), deals keep kicking in on both sides of the Atlantic, and this is one of the best discounts out there. There’s an even better deal on the Raptor 27 in the UK, the one for just £479.99 instead of £799.99

(opens in new tab).

Razer only entered the gaming monitor arena a few years ago, and while the striking visual design of this Raptor hasn’t changed from its predecessors, this model has seen some subtle internal hardware improvements since the original.

It offers sharp QHD resolution on an incredibly bright and colorful IPS display, with a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and 95% DCI-P3 color reproduction, with vivid hues and deep, clear blacks. The 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate make it perfect for competitive gaming where speed is everything.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your area

Today’s best Razer Raptor 27 deals

Razer has long been known for the high-quality screens on its Blade gaming laptop line, and the Raptor 27 exemplifies that ideal. We’ve got one of these displays ourselves – its many physical ports make it ideal for testing the performance of secondary screens on laptops – and we love it.

As mentioned above, the Raptor offers a very distinctive aesthetic with its small screen bezels and wide, flat base. Cables run neatly along the back of the stand and customizable RGB lighting emerges from underneath, making it an eye-catching centerpiece of any desktop gaming setup. Is it subtle? Not really. But does it look good? Absolute.

More Razer Raptor 27 deals

Looking for more Razer Raptor 27 deals? You’ll find all the lowest prices from around the web here, with deals available in your area.

