Do you live in one of England’s bike theft hotspots? Map of the best and worst regions for stolen bikes
Cyclists living in London, the Thames Valley and Greater Manchester are more likely to have their bikes stolen than in any other region of England, data reveals.
Using police records, price comparison site Comparethemarket predicted that 72,445 bikes would have been stolen in England by the end of 2022.
However, bike theft rates have risen more in Leicestershire than anywhere else, up 23% since 2020.
London had the highest predicted number of bike thefts in 2022, with an estimated 22,818 thefts by the end of the year.
Revealed: Top five regions in England that have the highest and lowest risk of bike theft
This earned the capital and its suburbs a bicycle theft probability score of 5.4 out of ten.
Meanwhile, Thames Valley, which covers places like Oxford, Milton Keynes and Slough, had the second highest number of predicted bike thefts, with 4,460.
This gave the area a bicycle theft probability score of 3.8 out of ten.
It is closely followed by Greater Manchester with 4,354 predicted bike thefts and a probability score of 2.8, meaning it is in third place.
Cambridgeshire came fourth with 3458 predicted bike thefts, but scored a bike theft probability score of ten.
Meanwhile, in fifth place, Avon and Somerset will record 2,598 bike thefts by the end of the year.
In sixth place was Sussex with 2,304 predicted bike thefts, seventh was Hampshire (2,150) and eighth was West Midlands (1,997).
West Yorkshire, which covers Bradford, ranked ninth with 1,773 predicted bike thefts and Northumbria came in as the 10th-worst region for stolen bikes in England, with 1,654.
It comes after a cycling boom during the pandemic, with retailer Halfords reporting a 57 per cent increase in bike-related sales during the lockdown.
At the other end of the scale, Cumbrian cyclists are the least at risk of having their bikes stolen with a total of just 169 predicted thefts by 2022, followed by Warwickshire with 372 predicted bike thefts.
Durham was the safest region in England for bike theft, followed by Devon and Cornwall in fourth, Suffolk in fifth and Cleveland in sixth.
Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Northamptonshire and Lancashire make up the rest of the places where cyclists are least at risk of having their bike stolen.
Meanwhile, Leicestershire saw the biggest increase in bike theft in recent years, with police reports rising 23 per cent between 2020 and 2021.
Wiltshire came in second, with a 14 per cent increase in the number of stolen bikes in the same time period.
Humberside, South Yorkshire and Merseyside followed with each region seeing a 12 per cent increase.
Anna McEntee, director of Comparethemarket, said: “With so many bike thefts across the country, it’s crucial that cyclists do everything in their power to prevent their bikes from being stolen.”
“This should include investing in high-quality locks, being careful where you park your bike, and registering with the national bike database.”
Expert tips to keep your bike safe
With an estimated 71,541 cases of bike theft expected to occur in England in 2023, it is crucial that cyclists do everything in their power to prevent their bikes from being stolen.
Here are some things cyclists can do to stay safe:
- Always Double Lock – Invest in a pair of high-quality locks to deter would-be thieves and keep your bike from being a target.
- Think carefully about where you park. Only secure your bike to something that cannot be moved, cut, or broken.
- Register in the National Cycles Database. If your bike is stolen and the police recover it, they will know immediately that it belongs to you.