Do YOU have 31 items of clothes you never wear? Fast fashion fuels climate fears

Waste-free Brits have 1.6 billion unused items of clothing in their wardrobes – and use underwear for just two-and-a-half years before throwing it away, a study has found.

Government recycling organization Wrap found that the average UK adult owns 118 items of clothing – a quarter of which, 31 items, have been unused and unloved for at least a year.

Wrap said that if Britons could cut back on the amount of clothes and ‘fast fashion’ they bought, they could help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions involved in making and shipping clothes.

Overall, textiles and fashion are responsible for between 4 and 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Adults in the UK spend an estimated £4 billion on clothes each month, but the survey found we are making progress – by not ditching our clothes as quickly as in the past. Between 2013 and 2021, the amount of time people predicted they would keep a selection of clothing increased.

Today, unpadded coats and jackets have the longest lifespans at more than six years each, while underwear and bras had the shortest, just 2.7 and 2.6 years. Jeans are now stored for an average of four years compared to just three years in 2013.

Dresses stay with us for 4.6 years compared to 3.8, and T-shirts now hold favor for 4 years, up from 3.3. We tend to keep vintage items longer than those we buy new – almost a year and a half longer, at 5.4 years, compared to four years for off-the-shelf pieces. Repairing a garment means we hang on to it for about 1.3 years longer.

Catherine David, Wrap’s director of collaboration and change, highlighted its Textiles 2030 campaign, adding: ‘The clothing and textiles sector has the fourth largest environmental impact on the planet. That’s why Wrap is working with the UK’s biggest retailers and brands to address this through the ambitious Textiles 2030 targets.

‘Many people buy and sell pre-loved clothes, but our research shows the huge economic and environmental opportunity that is not worn in all our wardrobes.’

She added that “repair model” schemes for manufacturers to repair old clothes “must become widespread if the fashion industry is to start achieving the reductions in greenhouse gas emissions needed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees”. The survey also found that each adult typically owns 15 pairs of socks and/or stockings – two of which are rarely used. We each have an average of fifteen pieces of underwear, two of which have fallen out of favor.

Adults in the UK typically own twelve T-shirts, three of which are unused – and nearly nine shirts or blouses, three of which are unused.

Wrap found variations across items, with skirts and dresses most likely to be owned but not worn (44 percent and 43 percent), but much higher use for core staples such as underwear, socks, bras, sweatshirts/hoodies/ fleeces and jeans.