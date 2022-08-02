Do winners cheat more? New research refutes previous high-profile study

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



New large-scale study led by the University of Leicester shows that winning doesn’t cause people to cheat, unlike a previous high-profile study.

A 2016 paper by Israeli researchers reported a series of experiments that claimed that winners of skill-based competitions are more likely to steal money in subsequent games of chance against different opponents, as opposed to losers or people who don’t consider themselves winners or losers.

This much-cited study of relatively small samples suggested that competitive winning triggers a sense of entitlement that encourages cheating.

But now, an expanded and improved study by researchers from the University of Leicester (UK) and the University of Southern California (US), published today in the journal Royal Society Open Sciencehas refuted the original findings.

The international team of researchers found that people with a strong sense of fairness cheat less, regardless of whether they had won or lost before.

They examined the behavior of 259 participants in a lab-based dice game — identical to the original study — and 275 participants who played a basic coin toss game in an additional online experiment. The results were then analyzed using standard statistics plus a mathematical technique called structural equation modeling.

Researchers found that there was a small but significant amount of cheating for the financial rewards offered, just like in the original study. But winning didn’t lead to more cheating or people’s sense of rights, nor did they lose.

Instead, the only factor examined that could explain the small (but significant) amount of cheating that took place was the low “inequality aversion.”

People with an aversion to inequality do not like unequal outcomes. Those with a strong sense of fairness tend to be averse to inequality and avoid cheating because they view the practice as a form of dishonesty.

Andrew Colman is a professor of psychology in the Department of Neuroscience, Psychology and Behavior at the University of Leicester and was also the lead author of the new study.

Professor Colman said: “Valley and general dishonesty are a growing concern in light of academic dishonesty in the digital age, problems of tax avoidance and evasion by wealthy people in developed economies, and more broadly the effects of increasing wealth inequality and income on corruption and crime.

“We were surprised by the findings in the 2016 study, so we wanted to replicate it with substantial sample sizes. The small samples from the original study don’t have the statistical power to draw firm conclusions.

“We were surprised to find that neither winning nor losing had any effect on cheating, although there was a significant amount of cheating. In any case, we provided science-backed data that clearly answers the question.”

Does competitive winning increase cheating later? Royal Society Open Science (2022). royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.202197 Does competitive winning increase cheating later?(2022). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.202197

