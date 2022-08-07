‘Do the right thing’: Ex-Russian Olympian, Becky Hammon, calls on Putin to RELEASE Brittney Griner

Former Russian Olympian and current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has appealed to the Kremlin to give Brittney Griner safe passage back to the United States.

The eight-time WNBA All-Star was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison in a Russian penal colony after being convicted of drug possession and smuggling.

In addition to time behind bars, Griner was also fined 1 million rubles, which amounts to about $16,700.

“It’s something that’s obviously very close to home for me and that’s why I’m asking the Russian government to do the right thing,” Hammon said. Reuters on Tuesday.

Griner has been detained in Russia since arriving at Moscow airport on February 17, 2022

“It’s never too late to do the right thing. We ask for clemency. We ask for mercy. And we ask you to take BG home with you.”

Hammon was born and raised in the United States, but chose to represent Russia in the 2008 Olympics after being given insufficient “opportunities” in the United States.

Much to the anger of many, Hammon donned Russia’s red, white and blue in Beijing – and later London – and accepted an offer to play for their national team after the US failed to give Hammon, in her words, a “chance.” . ‘.

In the run-up to the 2008 Olympics, USA Basketball published the first list of 23 potential players for the Beijing Olympics, which Hammon was not a part of.

It was later expanded to 30 players, with Hammon invited, although things were too far out for her.

“I’ve never even played in a FIBA-sanctioned event,” Hammon said in 2008. “They’ve had a long time to give me the chance.”

‘I know how I feel about my country. I love what America stands for and that we are the free world. But freedom has never been free. People paid for it.’

Hammon also related: ESPN in 2008, the color of her uniform did not define her nationalist pride.

“The sweater I wear never made me who I was. It has nothing to do with what is written on my heart.’

Becky Hammon became a naturalized citizen of Russia in 2007 despite zero ancestral ties

Russia on Friday confirmed for the first time that it is in talks to exchange Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, the notorious ‘Merchant of Death’ arms dealer who has been imprisoned in the US since 2010.

During a visit to Cambodia on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: “We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden.”

However, he warned that if U.S. officials speak to the press about the deal — as they did before Griner’s conviction — it could jeopardize the trade.

“If the Americans decide to resort to public diplomacy again, that’s their business and I’d say it’s their problem.”

President Biden failed to strike a deal before Griner was found guilty and convicted, with one source close to the negotiations suggesting the US has lost significant influence.

Griner has received a torrent of support for her sports cohort and Hollywood’s elite

The US position is now weakened. They have shown their hand and now their bargaining position is weakened,” the source said.

Many Republicans have criticized the way the US is handling Griner’s situation, including former President Donald Trump.

The 45th president last week bungled Biden’s decision to potentially trade Bout in exchange for Griner.

Fans across the country have shown their support for Griner, in hopes she will return

“One of the largest arms dealers in the world,” Trump said. “A lot of people killed, a lot of Americans, and he gets a free map and we’re going to get her out.

“She knew… you don’t go in there full of drugs. She admitted it. Doesn’t seem like a good trade to me.

“He is one of the worst in the world and he will get his freedom because a potentially spoiled person laden with drugs enters Russia.”

WNBA players from across the country joined forces in tribute to Griner and held a 42-second silence on Thursday night.