Do YOU have what it takes to solve GCHQ spy chiefs’ fruit bowl brainteaser?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

GCHQ spy heads have released a new puzzle book for kids – but do YOU ​​have what it takes to solve their brain teaser?

It sounds simple, you only have to color the fruit bowl with four colors, so that the pear is green, the orange is orange, the apple is red and the banana is yellow.

However, no two shapes that touch can be the same color, which really tests your thinking ability.

So, can you crack the code?

Can you color the above fruit bowl with only four colors so that the pear is green, the orange is orange, the apple is red, the banana is yellow, and no two touching shapes are the same color?

The puzzle exemplifies the lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance required by those who work at GCHQ on its missions to keep the country safe.

It illustrates the four-color theorem, an 1852 theory that suggests that no more than four colors are needed to color an image so that no moving shapes are the same color.

This was not proven until more than a hundred years later, when it became the first major theorem to be proven with a computer.

The fruit bowl test is one of many in a new book published today titled Puzzles for Spies, the intelligence agency’s first cyber and security intelligence puzzle book for children.

The puzzle exemplifies the lateral thinking, ingenuity and perseverance required by those who work at GCHQ (pictured) on its missions to keep the country safe

The book focuses on languages, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, coding, math, and cybersecurity — all key spy skills.

GCHQ Director Sir Jeremy Fleming said that after they had “thoroughly confused the adults”, they decided to create a puzzle book especially for children.

Colin, whose unofficial title at GCHQ is ‘Chief Puzzler’, said: ‘You don’t have to be a quiz champion – or even top of the class – to work at GCHQ. You just need to have an interest in figuring things out and an infectious curiosity. This is why so many of us love puzzles so much.

The book focuses on languages, engineering, codebreaking, analysis, coding, math and cybersecurity – all key spy skills (Photo: GCHQ employee)

“We don’t spend all of our time creating puzzles and completing crosswords, but creating and solving puzzles in our spare time requires the same skills our teams use to solve new problems in different and inventive ways around the country. to keep safe. . It’s great fun too!’

GCHQ protects the UK and its citizens, keeps deployed troops safe and helps law enforcement agencies prevent terrorist activity and serious and organized crime.

The agency identifies cyber-espionage activities targeting UK industry and individuals, and gathers intelligence to better understand new and emerging threats.

It also strives to secure current systems, communications and electronic data.