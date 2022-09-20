Do NOT cook your chicken in NyQuil! FDA warns kids to steer clear of latest social media craze

<!–

The United States Federal Drug Administration has stepped in to warn reckless teens about the latest social media trend: cooking chicken at NyQuil.

The abhorrent recipe, also known as “sleepy chicken,” became so popular early this year that the FDA was asked to make a statement about the chicken, and more broadly about how parents allow their children to communicate. with social media.

According to a recent statement from the FDA, “A social media trend that relies on peer pressure is online video clips of people abusing non-prescription drugs and encouraging viewers to do the same.”

“These video challenges, often targeting young people, can harm people — and even cause death.”

Some users claim that the prescription helps with cold symptoms or falling asleep in the middle of the night.

However, the FDA has strongly opposed the colorful poultry preparation method: ‘The challenge sounds crazy and unappetising – and it is. But it can also be very unsafe. Boiling a medicine can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways.

“Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the fumes from the medicine while cooking can cause a lot of medicine to get into your body. It can also damage your lungs.’

At the same time, there was a trend called the Benadryl Challenge, which encourages viewers to induce hallucinations by taking massive amounts of the antihistamines in Benadryl, which the FDA warned about.

The Benadryl Challenge recently led to the hospitalization of at least three teenagers and the death of a 15-year-old girl.

The FDA stressed that these trends, “often targeting young people” and relying on peer pressure, “can harm people — and even cause death.”

Cold medicines generally have a number of active ingredients, including extromethorphan, acetaminophen, and antihistamines such as doxylamine succinate.

If a person consumes too much dextromethorphan, an opioid commonly found in cough suppressants, it can cause drowsiness, dizziness, seizures, nausea, vomiting, changes in blood pressure, constipation, difficulty breathing, blurred vision, muscle twitching, palpitations, high fever, hallucinations , brain damage and coma.

Too much acetaminophen can damage your liver and lead to liver failure, and too much doxylamine can lead to a number of symptoms, including insomnia, nightmares, hallucinations, seizures, and death.