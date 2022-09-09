Do mention the War… and pubs, and pets

World War II ended more than 75 years ago, but as a nation we are still obsessed with it. It remains a cornerstone of British culture, and the country still celebrates its war heroes and produces endless films, documentaries and books on the subject. But why?

‘We like to look back on a time when we were a truly great nation,’ explains historian Keith Lowe in the fascinating new Sky History series Britain’s Greatest Obsessions. ‘Before the war, we were the largest economy in the world. We had the largest navy. Britannia really ruled the waves. But then we were bankrupt and we lost our empire and our number one spot to America.”

The war is one of six topics discussed in the series, in which six celebrities explore why certain topics hold such a strong hold on the national psyche – from pets, pubs and Britain’s sense of humor to the weather, class and our ding dong with Hitler.

Lorraine Kelly is tasked with getting to the bottom of our obsession with the war and she believes the Blitz spirit, still evident in crises like the Covid pandemic, still resonates. “Kamaraderie kept everyone going,” she says. ‘People were supported by the desire to do their part.’

Harry Hill (pictured) concludes, what matters is that a smile gets us through bad times

Lorraine discovers that the war has not only defeated Nazism, but has also led to a technological boom and seismic changes in society. “It was a unique moment,” she says. ‘It brought about social change and the beginning of the liberation of women, and led to technological progress.’

Actress and presenter Liza Tarbuck tackles our obsession with the weather, which is uniquely unpredictable due to our geographic location in the Atlantic Ocean.

“As a Brit, I talk about it all the time and I’ve always been fascinated by the role it plays in our history,” says Liza. “I thought it was just a chat, when in reality it determines daily choices, food, mood and history—everything.”

And that’s because of the crucial role weather has played in our military history, Liza discovers. In 1588, when the Spanish Armada was about to invade and replace Queen Elizabeth I with a Catholic monarch, the British again saved the day.

Who better than naturalist Chris Packham (pictured) to dive into our pet obsession? We Brits love 34 million of them, but hundreds of years ago they were status symbols, as only the rich could afford to have one

“At a crucial moment the wind shifted and the Spanish fleet was blown into the North Sea,” Dr Robert Blyth, senior curator at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, tells Liza.

‘It was forced to pass the top of Scotland and along the west coast of Ireland, where it was ravaged by Atlantic storms and all hopes of invasion were dashed. What they called a ‘Protestant wind’ at the time had saved England.’

The D-Day landings in June 1944 were dependent on good weather, and a British meteorologist, James Stagg, had to convince General Eisenhower, Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe, to delay 24 hours in order to take advantage of the best conditions. “He relied on a relatively inaccurate forecast that said we’d better go on June 6,” says Dr. Blyth. Stagg argued with Eisenhower, who decided on the 5th. If I were him, I would have been terrified because his prediction might not be right. He had to do it right, and he did.’

Who better than naturalist Chris Packham to dive into our obsession with pets? We Brits love 34 million of them, but hundreds of years ago they were status symbols, as only the rich could afford to have one.

“Pets fall in and out of fashion,” animal historian Dr Kathleen Walker-Meikle tells Chris. “In the 18th century there was a fashion for pugs, and in the 19th it was Newfoundlands. Jane Austen gives the hero a Newfoundland puppy at Northanger Abbey.’

Pet ownership took off in the Victorian era when the burgeoning middle class, eager to copy the upper classes, began breeding cats, dogs, and birds. So the rich began to acquire more exotic animals such as tigers, bears and lemurs. “It was a way to show off,” explains Dr. Walker-Meikle, “to say, ‘I’m going to keep something that no one else can have.”‘

As Madness star Suggs discovers, pubs have been a British obsession for at least a millennium. But they didn’t start out like the places we know today. “Inns, breweries and taverns were completely different establishments,” beer expert Pete Brown tells Suggs.

‘You have grandeur in the inn, informal atmosphere in the beer house and food in the inn. But in the 18th century they all faded into one, the cafe.’

Pubs have long been meccas for artistic and literary types as sources of inspiration and gossip, and Suggs, whose mother was a barmaid, recalls having ‘Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud’s pants’ at The French House pub in London as a child. seen. One of Britain’s greatest literary figures, essayist and poet Dr. Samuel Johnson, was a regular at Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese on Fleet Street.

‘The press exploded in the 18th century,’ says historian Dr Matthew Green, ‘and journalists went to the pub. Johnson would be lurking in the shadows and if he heard something juicy, he’d write it down with a twist.’

As for the other two shows, American comedian Reginald D Hunter looks at our obsession with class – “I thought it was a very evolved prejudice, much better than the simple racism I was used to at home,” he jokes – as Harry Hill intervenes. on our sense of humor.

“We feel it’s our superior,” he says. Unfortunately, this is not true, according to Dr. Sharon Lockyer, an expert in comedy studies at Brunel University – it’s just that we value being funny. “In Britain, having a sense of humor is a quality we all strive for,” she says. “Our social relationships are based on comedy. We know that joking and telling stories builds them up.’

Ultimately, Harry concludes, it’s important that a smile gets us through bad times. Brits feel better about themselves and the world in general after a good laugh. As a one-time doctor, I can honestly say that laughter really is the best medicine.’

