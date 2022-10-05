Do I need to refrigerate pumpkin pie? Food safety info for pumpkin season

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



October is undeniably pumpkin season, raising questions about food safety for everything from pumpkin pie to pumpkin seeds.

For more information on food safety and pumpkin products, we reached out to NC State food safety expert Ellen Shumaker. Here are her best tips.

Storing pumpkin pie

You should keep homemade pies containing egg fillings, such as pumpkin, custard, or cream pies, in the refrigerator. That’s because they pose a higher risk of microbial contamination due to their higher moisture and protein content.

Most pumpkin pies that are commercially produced, such as those you would buy in the store, have a shelf life because they have been cooked at a higher temperature. They usually also contain preservatives, and producers have carefully monitored the acidity of the pie to reduce the risk of bacterial growth.

The sugar and acidity in many fruit tarts, such as apple, work together to slow the growth of bacteria so they can be stored at room temperature.

Pumpkin jam/pumpkin puree/pumpkin butter

There are no recipes available for pumpkin jam or pureed pumpkin that have been tested to ensure they are safe. We do not recommend canning these foods at home, as there is not enough data to establish safe processing times that will let us know if the food has been sufficiently heated throughout the entire jar.

The National Center for Home Food Preservation recommends storing unopened jars of pumpkin jam, mashed pumpkin, and pumpkin butter in the refrigerator for up to three weeks (or, if unopened, in the freezer indefinitely). Once a jar is open, keep it refrigerated and use it within a few days.

pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a great snack option. It is important to dry them if you want to store them, as moist pumpkin seeds are more likely to rot.

To dry seeds, wash them first to remove the stringy pumpkin flesh. The seeds can then be dried using an electric dehydrator or in the oven. If you’re using the oven, make sure to stir them regularly to prevent them from burning. Once the seeds are completely dry, place them in a jar or bag and store them in a cool, dry place.

Provided by North Carolina State University

