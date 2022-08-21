Do drain wigs work? Woman claims this Amazon product will help you save hundreds of dollars

<!–

One woman shared an easy way to keep drains clear of her to avoid spending hundreds of dollars on a plumber in the long run.

The anonymous user shared images to the Markdowns Addicts Australia Facebook group and purchased the Allstar Innovations Drain Wig from Amazon and highly recommended it to others after catching multiples of hair.

“Do yourself a favor and put these drain hair catchers in your budget, as they can save you hundreds, if not thousands, in long-term plumbing costs. That’s a write-down right of a potential account,” she wrote.

“I’m so grossed out by this fetch, but I should be thankful I could do the job instead of a plumber.”

A woman has used a budget product from Amazon to keep her hair from clogging up the shower drain. A photo shared online shows the shocking amount of hair the product has captured (pictured)

Designed to catch hair before it clogs the drain, the Allstar Innovations Drain Wig (pictured) is currently sold out online, but similar items retail for just $9 each. The gadget has a chain attached to a ‘drain wig’ that sits over the drain lid

The photo shared online shows the shocking amount of hair the budget product caught, which would otherwise likely have clogged the shower drain.

Designed to catch hair before it clogs the drain, the Allstar Innovations Drain Wig is currently sold out online, but similar items retail for just $9 each.

The gadget has a chain attached to a ‘drain wig’ that sits over the drain lid, and the item is disposable but can be used for up to 4 months.

In the comments, the woman suggested cleaning the shower pipe first and then placing the product in the drain.

The social media post was met with comments from others thanking the woman for sharing the suggestion.

‘Holy yes, I’m getting this one!’ one person wrote, another said: ‘Best thing I did, daughter has so long hair, amazing how much hair is trapped.’

“I have my own built-in plumber (husband), though he whines about cleaning the drains,” wrote a third.

Another joked, “If I’m lucky, this would go down the drain and clog my pipes.”

But others seemed annoyed at the thought of having to touch the wet draining hair to detangle it from the product.

“We need this, but you’re cleaning it,” one woman wrote, tagging her partner.

“I’d rather have the plumber do it,” admitted another.