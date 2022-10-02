DNA cracks a century-old mystery about New Zealand’s only extinct freshwater fish

An example of a formalin-fixed New Zealand grayling caught in the Clutha River (1874). Credit: Otago Museum CC BY 4.0, Author Provided



In 1923, Te Rangi Hīroa (Sir Peter Buck) documented the last confirmed catch of a special fish – the upokororo or New Zealand grayling.

More than two decades later, the upokororo received full government protection, but it was too late. No further sightings were ever confirmed. In 1986, the upokororo officially listed as extinct.

The upokororo disappeared so quickly that it is largely unknown to Western science. But nearly a century after the last living upokororo was seen, we’re now using ancient DNA to finally provide some answers.

U.S research reveals the ancient origins of the upokororo, dating back 15 to 23 million years, and a link to its Australian cousins.

From fertilizer to phantom

Historical records show that the upokororo was once common in rivers across the country. In the 19th century, cartloads were captured and traded for use as fertilizer and food.

But then it disappeared, probably due to a combination of factors: pollution, overfishing, disease and predation from introduced trout.

Despite its abundance in the past, only a small handful of preserved upokororo exist in museums today. This is one of the reasons why we know so little about this curious fish.

A second reason is that many of these specimens have been treated with formaldehyde, a chemical that maintains the fish’s shape but damages its DNA.

Fishy Borders

The DNA in specimens that has been ‘fixed’ with chemicals such as formaldehyde is broken into small pieces and stuck together. Over time, the DNA becomes more and more damaged.

This is a major challenge for researchers looking to study species such as the upokororo and an important reason why extinct fish are underexposed compared to other extinct species.

Happy, new methods have recently been developed that help isolate and analyze small damaged fragments of DNA. This means that genetic analysis of many “wet-preserved” specimens such as that of the upokororo is now possible for the first time.

Such genetic information can provide new insights into the origin and identity of extinct species.

Whakapapa of the upokororo

Based on the general appearance of the upokororo, scientists have usually considered it a close relative of the Australian grayling. The Australian grayling is part of a family of fish that includes Stokell’s smelt and the New Zealand smelt, both of which are still found in rivers across Aotearoa.

New DNA data confirmed that the Australian grayling is the closest living relative of the upokororo, but only a distant cousin at best. Genetic comparisons showed that the common ancestor of the two species lived more than 15 million years ago.

An ancient origin for the upokororo matches well with the discovery of fossil grayling ear bones in lake sediments from Saint Bathans in Central Otago.

Genetic and fossil records together suggest that the ancestors of the upokororo arrived in Aotearoa after the birth of the Alpine Fault. Before that time, most of today’s Aotearoa was under the ocean, during the height of the Oligocene.drowning“27 to 22 million years ago.

While baby upokororo could live in salt water, adults needed brackish or fresh water. The emergence of Aotearoa from beneath the waves is said to have created new habitats for the upokororo.

Back from the brink?

Some scientists have previously put forward a controversial idea. Can the Australian grayling be released into rivers in New Zealand to fill the ecological gap left by the extinction of the upokororo?

That probably wouldn’t be a good plan. Millions of years of independent evolution mean that the niches filled by the Australian grayling and upokororo were likely very different.

If we can’t replace the upokororo, is it possible they are still somewhere in a remote waterway, waiting to be rediscovered? It wouldn’t be unprecedented. Takahē was thought to be extinct before there was a small population rediscovered in the Murchison Mountains in 1948.

Genetic data offers a new tool in the search for survivors. Environmental DNA in water samples from remote catchments can now be routinely compared with known DNA from the upokororo. Perhaps one day this will lead to a positive match indicating the location of survivors.

Fish populations are declining sharply worldwide. Lessons learned from past extinctions, such as those of the upokororo, can help us conserve fish species for generations to come. Hopefully we can take the lessons of the past to heart.

Mystery of extinct New Zealand fish unraveled

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.