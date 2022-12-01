DNA breakthrough leads to identity of Philadelphia’s Boy in the Box cold case victim

<!–

Police reportedly made a major breakthrough in a cold case that has thwarted investigators for decades, after DNA identified the 1957 child murder victim known as the “Boy in the Box.”

Philadelphia police are planning to publicly announce the name of the young victim at a news conference next week after DNA evidence led to the boy’s birth certificate, sources said. WCAU TV

on Wednesday.

For six decades, the victim’s tombstone has identified him simply as “America’s Unknown Child,” and police hope that with his identity in hand, criminal charges can be brought.

The shocking case unfolded on February 25, 1957, when the body of a boy between the ages of three and seven was found badly beaten in a cardboard box in the Fox Chase neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The boy’s funeral service can be seen above. The Philadelphia Police Department plans to publicly announce the name of the young victim at a press conference next week

The box originally contained a bassinet, purchased from a JC Penney store in Upper Darby for $7.50.

The body, which was found naked, showed signs of severe malnutrition, bruising and a fatal head injury.

Found near the body was a man’s newsboy cap in royal blue corduroy, which police suspect may have been tied to the killer. A flannel blanket, recently washed and mended, also covered the body, offering another clue.

Investigators made extensive appeals to the public for information, but over the years the boy’s identity remained a mystery, and the case gripped Philadelphia and the nation.

The child’s body has been exhumed twice and DNA has been taken in both cases.

Police allegedly used genealogical DNA testing to identify the boy, searching for distant relatives in public databases and reconstructing the family tree.

Mourners gather for the 1957 funeral at a tombstone that reads “Heavenly Father Bless This Unknown Boy”

In 1998, the boy’s remains were transferred from Potter’s Field in Philadelphia to Ivy Hill Cemetery, where a new headstone bore the inscription “America’s Unknown Child.”

On Wednesday, Ivy Hill workers expressed their gratitude that the victim’s headstone will soon bear the boy’s real name.

“I love it,” said Dave Drysdale, secretary and treasurer of the Ivy Hill Cemetery KYW TV.

“One day it will have a name on it and that will be great,” said Drysdale. ‘It will be great.’

“I just wish the cops and everyone involved who was long dead were still here to see it, because that was one of their goals, and a few of them said, ‘I hope they live long enough to have one.’ name on there.”