Dmitry Medvedev: Putin henchman deletes post claiming Russia will invade Georgia and Kazakhstan next

One of Vladimir Putin’s leading accomplices claimed he was hacked after his social media called for a return of the USSR – with Russia invading Georgia and Kazakhstan after Ukraine’s “liberation”.

If true, it means Dmitry Medvedev – now deputy head of Vladimir Putin’s powerful Security Council – was hit by a major and embarrassing security breach.

The 4am post – which has since been deleted – claimed that “all the peoples who once lived in the great and powerful Soviet Union will live together again in friendship and mutual understanding.

“We will spare no effort and no resources to achieve that. We’ve already started going down this road.’

Some expressed doubts about whether the post was a hack. It was written in the style of his recent belligerent posts, and although his assistant claimed it was a hack, it was seen by enemies as exactly what many Putin supporters dream of.

Dmitry Medvedev previously served as the president of Russia (from 2008 to 2012, when Putin resigned his post to become prime minister for four years) and later as prime minister (from 2012 to 2020).

The post suggested what would happen after the “liberation of Kiev and all areas of Little Russia from the gangs of nationalists” in Ukraine.

Russia would “become united, powerful and invincible again, as it was a thousand years ago in the days of the old Russian state,” the post said.

Then “under the united hand of Moscow, led by the Slavic people, we will conduct the next campaign to restore the borders of our homeland, which, as you know, end nowhere.”

Threatening pro-West Georgia, the post claimed that this country was “created within its current borders only within the Russian Empire.”

Georgia reached out to Russia, understanding that Russia was its only ally in a rather hostile environment of Muslim states…

Now the same story is repeating itself.

“North and South Ossetia, Abkhazia and the remaining territory of Georgia can only be united with Russia as one state.”

The post subsequently threatened the sovereignty of Kazakhstan, the world’s ninth largest country by area.

‘In the early 17th century, Russians founded the first settlements on the wastelands of northern Kazakhstan.

‘The colonization of the territory by Russians continued for three centuries, mainly as a result of the opening of the Trans-Siberian Railway and the Stolypin agricultural reforms.

‘Before the collapse of the Soviet Union, 62.5% of the population of Northern Kazakhstan was Slavs.

‘Kazakhstan is an artificial state….

“In this century, the Kazakh authorities have started resettling various ethnic groups within the republic, which can be qualified as genocide against Russians. And we’re not going to turn a blind eye to this.

“Until the Russians get there, there will be no order.”

Moscow has used “genocide” – for which there is no evidence – as a means of justifying its barbaric invasion of Ukraine that began in February this year.

A Telegram channel is questioning whether it was a hack, suggesting he may have been drunk and “becoming too open about what he thinks at night.”

It was possible that ‘he really thinks this, but is not allowed to say it’, according to the channel.

TV host and ex-presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak – Russia’s leading female opposition politician – said: ‘Medvedev’s message about Kazakhstan was interpreted as a hack [by] his assistant Oleg Osipov.’ But she asked, “Do we believe it?”

A security source said, ‘Are we sure this was a hack? Medvedev is covered by massive security; he remains a high-ranking official guarded by the Federal Protection Service.

“If so, it was a major security breach. Maybe it’s his way of getting his threatening message out. Or maybe it reflects a war within the elite with someone who wants to embarrass him.”

Ospiov said ‘those who hacked his page yesterday… will be dealt with by the UK administration, and those who have to sort this stuff out’.

In 2008 – in what is considered the first war of the 21st century – Russia and the Russian-backed self-proclaimed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia fought against Georgia in the South Caucasus.

Russia falsely accused Georgia of committing “genocide” and “aggression against South Ossetia” and launched a large-scale invasion of the country – including its undisputed territory. The fighting lasted 12 days and ended on August 12.

At the beginning of the year, Russia sent its army to Kazakhstan to put down an uprising that killed dozens of civilians and injured many more.

The two countries were both part of the USSR, which collapsed in 1991.

Medvedev on Monday rejected a call from US President Joe Biden to continue talks on a new nuclear weapons treaty, saying the call was out of place in a changed world. He said he had repeatedly told Washington that important issues, such as a framework to replace the New START treaty, could not be resolved without Russian involvement.

Writing on his Telegram channel, Medvedev said Biden had “reluctantly spat out” the call for new talks, referring to arms deals between the Soviet Union and the US that were negotiated despite the difficulties of the Cold War era.

‘This is all good, of course. But let me say it again – the situation is much worse now than in the Cold War,” wrote Medvedev, who was president for four years while Vladimir Putin was prime minister.

‘Much worse! And through no fault of our own. The most important is. … do we really need this? The world is a different place.’

A source at Russia’s foreign ministry had previously expressed surprise at Biden’s proposal to negotiate the New START treaty that expires in 2026.

Biden said in a statement Monday that his administration is ready to negotiate a new framework “quickly” but that Russia must demonstrate its readiness to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States.

“Is this a serious statement or has the White House website been hacked?” A source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told Reuters. “If this is still a serious plan, who exactly do they want to discuss it with?”

The New START treaty, signed in 2011, required the United States and Russia to restrict the deployment of intercontinental ballistic missiles, the deployment of submarine-launched ballistic missiles and the deployment of heavy bombers equipped for nuclear weapons.

It also placed restrictions on warheads that deployed missiles and bombers and the launchers for those missiles. Both sides reached the central boundaries of the treaty on February 5, 2018, and the treaty has been extended until the end of February 2026.