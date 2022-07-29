DK Metcalf agrees massive three-year, $72 MILLION with the Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf is now one of the richest receivers in football after agreeing to a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Often NFL contracts can be made without a significant amount of guaranteed money, but Metcalf is an exception to the rule. NFL Networks Mike Garafolo revealed 58.2 million of his 72 million contract will be guaranteed.

The 24-year-old went to training camp this week but, like Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and Derwin James of LA Chargers, had abstained from team activities until his contract dispute was resolved.

DK Metcalf Enters His Fourth NFL Season as Center for the Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf has become a fan favorite in the Pacific Northwest and among fans across the country

Metcalf’s future participation won’t be a problem as Seattle has shown its commitment to its face-of-the-franchise.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPNMetcalf and the NFC West team have struck a record deal that should bring great comfort to new signal caller Drew Lock.

The Ole Miss product was already a major figure in the Pacific Northwest, but with star quarterback Russell Wilson being traded to Denver, Metcalf is now the premiere star in Seattle.

Despite his now lofty status, Metcalf entered the NFL under a cloud of concern, with several teams wary of past injuries and translating his production despite an incredible 4.33-second 40-yard dash time at the 2019 NFL Combine.

Metcalf will try to improve his game further if he and Drew Lock form a duo this season

Since being selected by Seattle 64th overall, Metcalf has become one of the top young receivers in the NFL, averaging 1,056 yards in his first three seasons.

In his final season with Russell Wilson, Metcalf caught a career-high 12 touchdowns in addition to 75 receptions for 967 yards.

Metcalf will now attempt to form an equally successful bond with former Bronco Drew Lock. Their first official chance is at their first preseason game in Pittsburgh on August 13.