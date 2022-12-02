‘DK has been awesome’: Cummins credits Lillee after fast-track to milestone

Pat Cummins believes legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee put him on the road to glory.
The Australia Test captain missed five and a half years between his first and second Test due to a number of serious structural injuries, but claimed his 200th Test wicket in his 44th Test on Friday.
“DK was great,” Cummins said. ‘He’s not here in Perth this week, he’s gone, but I’ve talked to him a few times.
“I think that reconstruction phase [during injuries] gave me confidence that I could come back a better bowler and I think over the years, talking to him on the phone has seen it all before.
“He remembers what Test cricket was like, even if it’s been a while. So he remembers how tough it can be and how to control your body and spells. And to have someone like him in my corner giving some words of encouragement every now and then, some technical advice, is great.
Only four Australians, Clarrie Grimmett (36 Tests), Lillee (38), Stuart MacGill (41) and Shane Warne (42) have reached the milestone in fewer Tests.
In reaching the milestone, Cummins also became part of another unique record with four bowlers in a test attack all passing 200 wickets each, Nathan Lyon (440), Mitchell Starc (290), Josh Hazlewood (216) and Cummins (202 ).
“We just heard that five minutes ago and were trying to think of other bowling attacks, thinking the statistic wasn’t right,” Cummins said. “It’s great. The three other guys are three of my best friends. We all get along so well.