‘DK has been awesome’: Cummins credits Lillee after fast-track to milestone

Pat Cummins believes legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee put him on the road to glory.

The Australia Test captain missed five and a half years between his first and second Test due to a number of serious structural injuries, but claimed his 200th Test wicket in his 44th Test on Friday.

“DK was great,” Cummins said. ‘He’s not here in Perth this week, he’s gone, but I’ve talked to him a few times.

“I think that reconstruction phase [during injuries] gave me confidence that I could come back a better bowler and I think over the years, talking to him on the phone has seen it all before.