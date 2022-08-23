Djokovic’s fans react angrily after he is SNUBBED from US Open poster amid vaccination controversy

<!–

Fans are unhappy with Novak Djokovic’s apparent US Open status, as the tournament’s official account tweeted released a promotional image for the competition without the Serbian tennis star in it – which seems to confirm he would not be playing in New York.

Speculation has surrounded Djokovic’s availability for the tournament since he won Wimbledon in July, and he then expressed doubts as to whether he could hit the New York hard courts because he had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Now those doubts seem to have come to fruition, and supporters of the 21-time Grand Slam champion aren’t too happy.

I don’t care,’ an account said. “IF @DjokerNole isn’t here, I’m not interested.”

‘Let Novak play or we won’t watch this’ [circus] show,’ another said.

‘You miss the biggest’ [tennis star] Mr Novak Djokovic!,’ a third fan said. ‘I pass, it’s all witnessed anyway.’

As it stands, Novak Djokovic will not be admitted to the US to participate in the US Open this year

Fans of the Serbian tennis star weren’t too happy with the implication of the image

While the US Open doesn’t have a vaccine mandate, last month it said it would? respect government rules on vaccination, which states that non-citizens must be shot to enter the country.

“I have not been vaccinated and I do not intend to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they are removing the mandatory green vaccination card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption” , said Djokovic after beating Nick Kyrgios. in the Wimbledon final according to ESPN.

‘I don’t know. I don’t think exemption is realistically possible. If that’s possible, I don’t know what exemption would be about.’

While he said previously he was ‘preparing as if’ he would be allowed to play in the Open, it seems that this will not be the case with neither him nor the tournament officials willing to budge.

It wouldn’t be the first tournament that Djokovic skips, as he missed the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open earlier this year.

Djokovic was also out of the Australian Open, having traveled to the country with the intention of playing in January, but his visa had been revoked due to the country’s vaccination rules. However, as of last month, travelers to Australia no longer need to provide proof of a COVID vaccine to enter the country.

The graphic featured stars like Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams – but not Djokovic

The image was met with responses from #LetNovakPlay, and an online petition urging the US Tennis Association to work with the government to allow the recording of Djokovic had nearly 50,000 signatures earlier this month, Reuters reported.

While Djokovic was left out of the picture, Kyrgios was included in it, and some fans were incredulous that he was placed alongside stars like Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

‘Kyrgios in the front row’, a said along with smiling and crying emojis.

Another fan doubted the inclusion of Kyrgios by proverb“A 27-year-old who never made it past the 3rd round? OKAY.’

After reaching the Wimbledon final and winning the Citi Open, Kyrgios is considered a contender for the US Open, especially with the anticipated absence of Djokovic.